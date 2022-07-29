Muskogee woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Centenarians of Oklahoma was proud to honor Muskogee resident Virginia Brandon and induct her into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame at age 103. Virginia and her husband, Claud William Brandon, shared almost 60 years of marriage and raised their family on the Porter farm now owned and operated by her son. People enjoy visiting with Virginia and sharing a cup of coffee. Virginia relates that she cannot pinpoint one thing for her longevity, but says: "I guess the Heavenly Father is on my side."

