Muskogeean among inductees into Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame

Eight individuals who have worked in the motion picture industry for more than two decades will be inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame on Saturday. Their resumes for being inducted are impressive.
One of the most impressive is that of Wynona Price, a Muskogeean who was a graduate of Muskogee’s Manual Training High School. Price was born on April 11, 1941 in Berwyn, a town that was renamed Gene Autry in November of that same year. Her family relocated to Muskogee before Wynona was old enough to attend school.
“I went to Muskogee Public schools from kindergarten through my senior year," Price said. "I was very fortunate because the teachers at Manual wanted to prepare you for life, not just having a profession, going to college, and getting a job. A lot of what I learned at Manual helped me to navigate myself professionally and personally.”
After graduation from Manual Training High School, Price moved to Chicago. Always a trailblazer, she relocated to Los Angeles and became the first person of color to open a clothing store on the world-renowned Rodeo Drive. Her store and her work as a model led her to meet prominent entertainment professionals.
Her interest in professional makeup blossomed and she began attending the John Roberts Powers School and Elegance Professional Makeup Training Center. To learn more about how makeup was used in motion pictures, she volunteered at the American Film Institute and did make-up for student films.
Her first professional job came in 1975 on the hit television series, "All In The Family."
“I was very fortunate, because on that set I cultivated some lifelong friends. Carroll O’Connor became one of my closest friends and professional mentors, and he recommended me to television producer Norman Lear for other projects.”
Lear, a legendary television producer, was impressed with Wynona’s skill, attitude, and work ethic. She was soon hired to work on other television shows and motion pictures and continued to do so on numerous television shows and motion pictures over a four-decade period. She received extensive industry praise for her skill and work ethic and was twice nominated for an Emmy for her outstanding work in a mini-series.
The Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame Induction will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Price will be inducted with actress and producer Rachel Cannon; Visual Effects Supervisor Chris Dawson; Movie Producer Mark A. Stansberry; actor and screenwriter Jesse Vint and posthumously, Alan Vint, Amzie Strickland, and the legendary Ben Johnson. The Induction Awards Show is free and open to the public.
