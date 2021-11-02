Muskogee's newest Master Gardeners celebrated

Susie Lawrence, president of Muskogee County Master Gardeners, presents certificates to Teresa Chaudoin, Jan Fishburn, and Kenie Tyrrell. The three are officially Certified as Master Gardeners by completing the 10-week class and volunteering 50 hours.

