Susie Lawrence, president of Muskogee County Master Gardeners, presents certificates to Teresa Chaudoin, Jan Fishburn, and Kenie Tyrrell. The three are officially Certified as Master Gardeners by completing the 10-week class and volunteering 50 hours.
featured
Muskogee's newest Master Gardeners celebrated
- Submitted by Muskogee County Master Gardeners
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
died Monday November 1, 2021. Graveside service 2 pm Thursday November 4, 2021 Box Cemetery in Vian. Viewing 9 - 8 Wednesday and 9 - Noon Thursday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore. Lescher-Millsap
83, Homemaker, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. Service Infor: 2PM, Thursday, 11/4/2021at West Side Church of Christ. Visitation 9AM-8PM, Wednesday, 11/3/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home and 1PM-2PM, Thursday, 11/4/2021 at West Side Church of Christ.
retired respiratory therapist, 69, of Checotah, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. Paula's wish was to be cremated. No services are scheduled. You may offer online condolences to Paula's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneral.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in Haskell homicide investigation
- Oklahoma deputy shot while responding to disturbance
- Guthrie man dies, Porum man injured in OKC collision
- Convenience store robbed at gunpoint
- Wagoner wins the battle, could lose the war in 4A-3
- Muskogee County District Court 10.29.21
- Muskogee police reports 10.29.21
- Muskogee County District Court 11.01.21
- Three Forks History: Ghost sighting caused a panic
- Playoff picture heading into week 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.