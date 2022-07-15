Nationwide event honoring lives impacted by cancer

This September, communities will honor lives affected by cancer when Lights of Hope Across America takes place on the front porches, kitchen tables and lawns of cancer patients, survivors and advocates nationwide and in Washington, D.C. Residents Melissa McLain and Anna Stewart will represent the Muskogee area in the powerful national event.
After participating with Relay For Life of Muskogee for numerous years McLain and Stewart saw a need to take action by advocating on behalf of cancer patients, survivors and their families. That’s why they are fundraising for Lights of Hope. So, ACS CAN may continue advocating for everyone affected by cancer, including the estimated 23,700 Oklahomans who will receive a cancer diagnosis this year.
As the organization marks its 20th anniversary this year, the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society is as determined as ever to ensure cancer remains a top priority for policymakers at every level of government by empowering volunteers across the country to make their voices heard to influence public policy change that saves lives in Muskogee and nationwide.
“Every year, Lights of Hope sends an important message to lawmakers that we need their support in the fight against cancer. This year’s message is as important as ever,” said ACS CAN State Lead Ambassador Melissa McLain. “Throughout the pandemic, cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we. As we continue to emerge from the worst of it, I look forward to getting my neighbors, family members and friends in Muskogee involved in this heartfelt event to honor and remember our loved ones and their cancer fight, as well as remind everyone of the pandemic’s impact on cancer patients and their families.”
For details on how to dedicate a Lights of Hope bag, please contact Melissa McLain at melissa@okrelay.org or visit http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/MelissaMcLain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.