Native American group to host spring fling Wednesday

Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will host a spring fling on 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatbox Hangar, 40th and Arline streets.
This event is open to the public. Schools are encouraged to attend and learn about Native American heritage, with demonstrations of Native American games including Choctaw stickball from Bacone College students, bow shoot demonstrations with Brian Jackson, Cherokee southeast basket making, corn husk doll demonstrations, story telling with hand puppets of traditional Cherokee and Comanche stories from Megan Kelley a Cherokee, Comanche and Osage storyteller.
The host organization will be selling T-shirts with the MONAA logo in adult sizes and children’s sizes, as well. There will be food for sale for lunch. The MONAA public relations coordinator will be selling traditional Osage meat pies that were featured in a recent Green Country Living article. Meat pies will be for sale for $6, or you can make it a combo with chips and a drink for $8.
MONAA would like to encourage everyone to attend. Social distancing will be implemented. This is a fun cultural day for those who appreciate learning about Native American History and culture.
