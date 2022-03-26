New Hope Baptist Church recently sponsored their 34th annual Bake-off. Winners are, from left: Jerry Davis, 3rd place; Bill Justice, 2nd place; and A.B. Clark won 1st place with Pineapple Coconut Bars.
featured
New Hope Baptist Church announces winners of 34th annual Bake-off
- Submitted by Donna Justice
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Deloris Ilene (Anders) Bruce of Tahlequah, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022, at the age of 81. Deloris was born in Caney, Oklahoma and was raised in the Tailholt community. She was born one of eight siblings on January 20, 1941, the daughter of Brooks R. and Arla A. (Huntley…
73, former owner of Checotah Used Cars, passed away Wednesday, 3/23/2022; Visitation 2:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, 3/27/2022; Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah; Services 1:00pm, Monday, 3/28/2022; First Free Will Baptist Church, Checotah; Burial Greenlawn Cemetery; Share online condolences at www.garr…
Joe G. Brantley, 81, of Muskogee left us for a better place Thursday March 24, 2022. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Allegations against Okay teacher turned over to FBI
- Four injured in Muskogee County collision
- Thunderbird track to honor longtime behind the scenes racing booster in season opener
- Muskogee Board of Education sets special meeting
- Plans in the works for two new restaurants in Muskogee
- Tahlequah woman injured in motorcycle crash
- Prep baseball: Third inning burst leads Tigers over Hornets
- Emergency clause questioned in passage of ordinance
- Dining Spotlight — Burger Barn
- Authorities investigating death of Bryan County inmate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.