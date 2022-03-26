New Hope Baptist Church announces winners of 34th annual Bake-off

New Hope Baptist Church recently sponsored their 34th annual Bake-off. Winners are, from left: Jerry Davis, 3rd place; Bill Justice, 2nd place; and A.B. Clark won 1st place with Pineapple Coconut Bars.

