New year prayer series to begin Tuesday

Muskogee Area Ministerial Alliance will host its annual new year prayer services through January.
"It's important to start the year, just seeking God for a blessing upon the community," said Apostle Ron Venters, pastor of Christ's Kingdom Builders. "And what better way to do it than for the house of God or the people of God to come together and do that."
The prayer services will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through January at different churches. They are Macedonia Baptist, Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, Faith Deliverance Church, Gospel Rescue Mission and Boulevard Christian Church.
"The purpose is to pray the new year in, seek a blessing upon the community and the city, covering the different areas — schools, government, housing, people of the city praying for prosperity," Venters said.
Each church will lead the prayer service in its own way, Venters said.
"Different prayer points will be covered, as I see it, throughout the month of January," he said, adding that the focus will be different at each church.
"It will deal with concerns brought up at our (Ministerial Alliance) meetings," Venters said. "We'll be talking about poverty, we'll be praying for employment, housing, families, unity in the body of Christ throughout this city."
The alliance has hosted prayer gatherings for five or six years until they were suspended in 2020 out of concern for COVID-19.
The gatherings are based on the passage from 2 Chronicles 7:14, which says "If my people, which are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and will heal their land."
If you go
WHAT: Seek God for the City prayer meetings.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through January.
SITES:
• Tuesday — Macedonia Baptist, 418 W. Shawnee Bypass.
• Jan. 10 — Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
• Jan. 17 — Faith Deliverance Church, 910 S. D St.
• Jan. 24 — Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St.
• Jan. 31 — Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.