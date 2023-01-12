Nominations sought for AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors

Nominations are open for the 15th annual AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors, which celebrates 50 Native American elders who have positively impacted our country, state, communities and Indian Country. Since 2009, the annual event, previously known as AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder Honors, has recognized nearly 700 elders from Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations. Previous honorees include teachers, veterans, artists, tribal leaders, and culture preservationists.
The nomination deadline is March 31. The AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors celebration will occur in the fall of 2023. For the nomination form, go to https://states.aarp.org/oklahoma/.
