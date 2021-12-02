Nonprofit Buzz: County health department more than just a building

The Muskogee County Health Department offers a vast range of services and programs to support the health of Muskogee County’s residents. In addition to health care services, staff provide outreach and special community programs to encourage healthy lifestyles.
Most recently, the Muskogee County Health Department received a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to place six community health workers (CHWs) in Oklahoma’s Community Health District 7. The CHWs will serve as liaisons to connect citizens who use county health department services with other health and mental health care services and resources throughout the community. Partner agencies in the program include the Veterans Affairs, and CREOKS Health Services and others. The CHWs are receiving training on available services and resources in the communities and holding focus groups with area agencies about COVID-19 to better understand how to serve various underserved communities in the region with information and resources. Individuals can call the health department and ask to speak to a community health worker if needed.
On Nov. 9, the Muskogee County Food and Fitness Initiative within the health department organized a Walk to School Day at the Oklahoma School for the Blind. Doug Walton partnered with Faye Miller, OSB orientation and mobility instructor, to organize the event. Thirty residential high school students walked to school from Civitan Park in the morning. The students enjoyed the event and the opportunity to get outside. OKIE Country 101.7 was on site for the event, and students were able to share on air about the challenges they have in getting around the community. Afterward, the health department provided a yogurt bar breakfast for the students.
The health department administers the county’s Certified Healthy Oklahoma program, which recognizes businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, schools, child care providers, and restaurants for promoting health and wellness. Entities who apply for certification are working to improve the health of their community by implementing policies and programs that make it easier to eat healthy, exercise and be tobacco free. The health department hosts an awards luncheon each spring to recognize recipients for going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority. For more information about this program, visit https://certifiedhealthyok.com/.
Since March 11, the Muskogee County Health Department has held weekly point of distribution COVID vaccine events at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The walk-in events are held each Thursday except on holidays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along with adult vaccines and boosters, pediatric vaccines are available at the events. Each event is staffed by health department nurses and contract nurses from the surrounding area. The Community Health Workers also are on site to provide resources, and a Spanish interpreter is available at each event. The City of Muskogee provides meals for the workers each week.
For more information about health department initiatives, contact Jennifer Avery, Region 7 public information officer at jenniferba@health.ok.gov or (918) 756-1883, ext. 153.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at (918) 683-4600.
