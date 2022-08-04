Nonprofit Buzz: Housing authority provides more than shelter

The Muskogee Housing Authority was formed in 1969 under the Oklahoma Housing Authority Act. The MHA has the mission to provide safe, decent and sanitary housing conditions for qualifying families and to manage resources efficiently. Muskogee Housing also promotes personal, economic, and social upward mobility to provide families the opportunity to make the transition from subsidized housing to non-subsidized housing. The MHA serves approximately 1,400 families.
The MHA maintains a total of 595 housing units and maintains a 96-98% occupancy rate. Three public housing communities are Green County Village, Port City Acres, and Honor Heights Towers. Families in Honor Heights Towers must have one household member 50 years or older or fully disabled. Two other properties are also designated for disabled residents: Heritage Park, and Westside Terrace. Azalea Terrace and Fairview Terrace provide supportive housing for seniors 62 and over. Other properties include Whispering Pines, Heritage Park, and 35 three-bedroom single-family homes.
The Muskogee Housing Authority also administers the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) (commonly known as Section 8). The purpose of the program is to make decent, safe and sanitary housing affordable to very-low income households in the private rental market. Eligible households normally pay approximately 30% of their adjusted monthly income toward rent and utility cost. The program pays the balance of the rent directly to the property owner. A significant challenge is insufficient rental housing for everyone on the HCV program.
The MHA provides various programs to help families transition to non-subsidized housing. One of these is the Eviction Intervention Program, which provides mediation between families and management staff to resolve issues causing lease violations and evictions such as difficulty paying rent, violations of housekeeping standards, and other non-criminal violations.
Family services include career planning and development, financial literacy, resume writing, job search and referrals and interview skills, homebuyer’s education, and health and wellness programs for HCV or public housing residents with a desire to improve their financial and social opportunities.
Senior services to help low-income seniors age in place include health and wellness programs, wellness checks, gardening, strength and mobility exercise, nutrition programs on healthy eating and cooking, assistance with medications, physician referrals, transportation services, and literacy programs. Green Country Behavioral Health provides group and individual counseling at Honor Heights Towers.
Several youth programs are offered in partnership with OSU Extension services, Muskogee Public Library, Muskogee Public Schools. The health and wellness program helps youth engage in healthy eating, food preparation, and exercise. Literacy programs provide access to age appropriate books and other literacy tools. The after school and summer education programs at each housing site offers homework help, computer access, arts and crafts, library trips, movie days, reading groups and more. Summer lunch is provide at Port City Acres, Green Country Village and Whispering Pines. Approximately 25-30 youth participate in after school and summer programming at each site.
For more information about the Muskogee Housing Authority: Blake Farris, 918-687-6301.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600.
