Nonprofit Buzz: IRS Form 990 explained for nonprofits

The IRS Form 990 is what nonprofit organizations use to file their annual return. It is one of the best sources of information about nonprofit viability and accountability, including information about programs, directors, and financial stability. This information is regularly used by nonprofits to research foundations and also by foundations seeking information on potential grantees. Individual donors can also benefit from the information found in the 990 in making decisions about whether to support an organization.
There are several 990 forms, and which form an organization must file depends on its financial activity. The 990 PF is used by foundations (PF stands for private foundations). It includes information on the foundations' officers, giving priorities, grant application process and grants funded in the reporting year. The Form 990 is the most common form for nonprofit organizations and can be used by any organization. The Forms 990-EZ and 990 N or postcard form may be used by small organizations depending on annual receipts and other factors.
When examining 990s, the forms can seem daunting at first, but knowing which sections hold key information can simplify and speed the research process. For foundation research with the 990-PF, the key sections to browse are the Part I shows the foundation's income and expenditures including the total amount of grants and contributions paid. Part VII includes the foundation’s website address and Part VIII lists staff officers and trustees. Part XV provides information about the foundation’s grant making, including focus areas for giving, application procedures, and a list of grants paid during the year.
For nonprofit research, the Form 990 provides contact information and website address at the top of the first page. Part I gives a summary of revenue and expenses for the current and prior fiscal year. Part III describes the nonprofit’s mission and its most significant activities. Part VI provides information on the board practices and organization policies including whether the board approved the 990 before submission, and Part VII lists the board of directors. Part IX shows how the organization’s funds are spent categorized by program service expenses, management and general expense, and fundraising expenses. All this information is valuable for donors who want to get a picture of an organization’s activities and finances before making a contribution.
The 990 documents are publicly available at Guidestar.org by Candid. Additionally, Guidestar allows organizations to provide additional information about programs and results, financials, and operations directly on their website. Another way to access 990 information is through Candid’s Foundation Directory Online database. Foundation Directory Online is available for free public access at network libraries, including the Nonprofit Resource Center at 207 N. Second St.
With 990s providing so much information to potential funders and donors, it is important that nonprofits use them as a tool to share complete and accurate information about programs and operations as well as finances. Candid offers information and training to help nonprofits use the 990 to tell their organization’s story at learning.candid.org.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, (918) 683-460 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.