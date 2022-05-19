In 2019, Muskogee Police Department leadership saw the need for mental health support for officers and their families. They launched a pilot program in collaboration with local mental health providers to provide training and resources to officers on mental health and wellness, connect officers and their families with mental health services and create an internal peer support network to respond officer’s mental health needs and refer them to mental health providers when necessary. The program was dubbed the Blue Line Wellness Initiative.
In 2020, the MPD worked with the Nonprofit Resource Center to apply for the Department of Justice Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness grant to provide funding for the initiative. MPD was one of two Oklahoma departments to receive the grant, and since then, the program has expanded to include the following initiatives: yearly mental health screens for all officers, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder awareness training, burnout prevention training, and relational health classes; monthly spousal support groups; free therapy services for all law enforcement officers and family; spouse/officer mentorship program; peer support team development; quarterly mental health training for peer team members; and Wellness 101 training for new hires.
The program has had a major impact on the department. The Blue Line Wellness Initiative clinical team partners have provided therapy services to 27 officers and their families totaling over 200 sessions with fees covered by the LEMHWA grant funds. The BLW initiative has tracked PTSD diagnoses among MPD officers from an all-time high of 31% down to 4% as of September 2021. This points to a much healthier police force and family members who are better able to support their officers through times of crisis. The ripple effects of these outcomes extend to the entire community, as a healthier police force can provide better service to the residents of Muskogee.
The Muskogee Peer Team has 17 active members, 14 of which are fully trained to respond to critical incidents and mass casualty incidents. Muskogee’s clinical and peer teams have responded to seven internal critical incidents (within MPD). Muskogee is one of the only communities nationwide to take a collaborative stance between police, EMS, dispatch and (soon to be) fire department peer teams, working as a solidified unit to meet the needs of each department. Muskogee’s clinical team was also able to assist at National Police Week in Washington, D.C., to honor fallen soldiers, their families, and surviving co-workers.
After realizing the enormous benefits to their department, the Blue Line Wellness team began helping neighboring rural departments in need of peer support. In April, the department submitted a Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness expansion grant application to develop a regional network of peer support officers so smaller departments that lack the internal resources to launch an individual peer support program can train their officers in mental health and peer support and serve each other in times of crisis.
For more information about the Blue Line Wellness Initiative, contact Deputy Chief Chad Farmer at (918) 683-8000 or cfarmer@muskogeepd.org.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at (918) 683-4600.
