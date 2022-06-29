Nonprofit Buzz: Muskogee Area Arts Council promotes the arts

The Muskogee Area Arts Council was formed in 1998 to fill a need in the community for funding for the arts. MAAC was the brainchild of then-city-councilor Wren Stratton and her mother Ruth Box who started talking about the idea of a 501(c)(3) that could raise money to support the arts in Muskogee in conjunction with the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Wren and Ruth, along with a group of other committed Muskogeeans, worked to bring the idea a reality and in 2002, the Muskogee Area Arts Council incorporated with the mission to promote and advocate for the arts in the Muskogee area and to serve as a partner in community development for this region.
“Arts are important to Muskogee because public art, and musical and theater productions enhance a community’s quality of life and help attract new businesses,” said board member Martha Stoodley.
With funding from the City of Muskogee and the Oklahoma Arts Council, the Muskogee Area Arts Council distributes grants to community organizations for programming in the visual, musical, and performing arts. Each year, the board thoughtfully selects diverse projects in order to engage the community and make the arts accessible.
Early projects of MAAC include public arts paintings including the cattle drive mural, the postcard mural, and paintings of musicians in the windows of downtown Muskogee buildings in 2001. Since then, the council has funded music concerts and festivals like Symphony in the Park, Senior Follies, and “The Messiah”; Bare Bones Film Festival; and lodging for artists and musicians who come to Muskogee. Visual arts projects include Art Under the Oaks, prizes for art and photo competitions, and public art by nationally known artists including the “Girl on Swing” statue in Spaulding Park, the eagle statue at Honor Heights Park, and the post card mural downtown as well as the pillar art at the civic center and fire hydrant art project by local artists.
A major focus is arts education, with grants for programs such as the Oklahoma School for the Blind Jazz Band CD production, Muskogee Art Guild workshops and summer art camps, student performances at Sadler Arts Academy, Muskogee High School, and Fort Gibson Tiger Theatre; a writer’s workshop; Muskogee Children’s Theatre; Friends of Rentiesville guitar lessons; and arts programming at the Dream Team Youth Programs.
Last year, MAAC funded prizes for the statewide arts contest hosted by the Muskogee Art Guild during the state arts conference. MAAC is providing funding for the Bass Reeves statue and mural being installed on the end of Three Rivers Museum and for the National Bass Reeves Western History Conference to be held July 21-23.
The eight-member board meets monthly to discuss and awards applications from area schools and performing arts organizations.
“Every penny is spent on arts in order to make it a richer experience for everyone who lives in Muskogee,” Stoodley said.
For more information about the Muskogee Area Arts Council or to request an application form, email the board at muskogeeartscouncil@gmail.com.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
