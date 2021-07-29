Nonprofit Buzz: Neighbors Building Neighborhoods to address drug, alcohol abuse

In June, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods was awarded two multi-year community-based prevention services contracts by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS). One contract will serve Muskogee County and the other will serve McIntosh and Pittsburg counties.
The Muskogee County contract will focus on preventing overuse and misuse of stimulants and opioids. Among the ODMHSAS statewide priority communities for addressing substance misuse, Muskogee County is ranked sixth for stimulant misuse and ninth for opioid misuse. These rankings are based on overdose deaths and treatments for each categories of substances. NBN will work in partnership with the Muskogee Community Anti-Drug Network (CAN) Coalition, with its established community prevention influence, to implement evidence-based substance abuse strategies. A community assessment will be used to identify the populations that are impacted the most by misuse of stimulants and opioids. Once the target population is identified prevention strategies will be selected and implemented.
Despite ongoing statewide prevention and treatment efforts, adult opioid abuse remains a priority concern for our area. According to the Oklahoma Department of Health from 2014-2018, a reported 53% of accidental overdoses in Muskogee County were from prescription opioids, and illicit opioids were the fourth most common substance to cause overdose. Heroin treatment admissions more than tripled from 2012 to 2020.
While methamphetamine is also a significant problem in Muskogee County, other stimulant misuse includes youth and young adult misuse of medicines such as Ritalin and Adderall. These medicines are misused by students to enhance athletic performance and to improve their ability to study. Access to these drugs stems from students with prescriptions for these medicines selling or giving them away.
“In our previous contracts with the state we have focused on multiple substances, but have never addressed stimulants," said Lindsey Roberts, NBN director of prevention programs. "Because there are no current strategies in place to prevent misuse of these substances, this work will be vital in saving lives of Muskogee county residents.”
The McIntosh and Pittsburg counties' contract will focus on preventing both adult binge drinking and underage alcohol misuse. McIntosh and Pittsburg counties are ranked 20th and 24th, respectively, in the ODMHSAS priority counties for addressing alcohol misuse. NBN will work with the McIntosh and Pittsburg counties' coalitions to complete the community assessment process for each county prior to selecting and implementing prevention strategies focused around alcohol misuse.
These contracts complement and expand NBN’s substance abuse prevention activities in Muskogee, McIntosh, and Wagoner counties under other state and federal funding. These include substance abuse prevention efforts in schools (Muskogee and Wagoner counties), youth vaping prevention efforts (Muskogee County), and underage drinking prevention (Muskogee County). Since 2012, NBN’s efforts around underage drinking in Muskogee County have decreased 30-day use in 10th graders by 39% and in 12th graders by 38%, according to data collected through the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment.
For more information about NBN’s prevention programs, contact Lindsey Roberts at lroberts@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Nonprofit Resource Center at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
