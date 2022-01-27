Nonprofit Buzz: Nonprofit funding program seeks applicants

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods receives funding through the US Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training program to help communities and organizations in applying to the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The goal of the Community Facilities program is to provide funding develop essential community facilities in rural areas. Eligible applicants are public bodies, community-based nonprofit organizations, and tribes in areas with no more than 20,000 residents.
Eligible projects include health care facilities such as hospitals, medical clinics, dental clinics, nursing homes or assisted living facilities; public facilities such as town halls, courthouses, airport hangars or street improvements; community support services such as child care centers, community centers, fairgrounds or transitional housing; public safety services such as fire departments, police stations, prisons, police vehicles, fire trucks, public works vehicles or equipment; educational services such as museums, libraries or private schools; utility services such as telemedicine or distance learning equipment; and local food systems such as community gardens, food pantries, community kitchens, food banks, food hubs or greenhouses.
Funding is provided through direct loans with low fixed interest rates and/or grants. Grants are limited to the lesser of $50,000 or a percentage of project cost based on the size and median household income of the community. Depending on a community’s size and median household income, grant eligibility may be 15%, 35%, 55%, or 75%. A grant applicant can choose to request both grant and loan funds or provide the required matching funds through other sources. If loan funds are requested, the application review process is expedited and likelihood of funding is increased.
Since 2017, NBN has worked with 17 communities and organizations across Oklahoma to identify eligible projects, secure project matching funds, and prepare and submit community facilities applications to USDA. While not all clients reach the application stage, 11 have submitted one or more applications. Of these, nine grants have been awarded. Funded projects include vehicles for Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department, a park pavilion in Taft, the Panther Health and Fitness Trail in Taft, a tractor for maintenance of the Panther Trail, interpretive wetland trails in Eufaula, a food distribution center for the United Keetoowah Band, and tornado sirens in Webbers Falls. NBN is working with six additional organizations and communities to develop projects and applications for grant funding that will be submitted in May.
Project Coordinator Julie Moss and Grant Writer Mason Beecroft work with each applicant to identify eligible projects and select the most feasible project for an application. Once a project is selected, they provide assistance in gathering needed documents, preparing data, writing application narratives, and serving as a liaison with USDA Rural Development Area Specialist David Toney. When an application is completed, NBN staff facilitates a meeting between Mr. Toney and the applicant’s leadership for the preliminary application review and acceptance. Applications are then forwarded to the review committee for final decision.
For more information about the Community Facilities Training and Technical Assistance Program contact Julie Moss at (918) 683-4600.
