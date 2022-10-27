Nonprofit Buzz: Nonprofits struggle with economy

In September, the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits hosted an economic and financial market update to help nonprofit leaders understand the current economic landscape and how it impacts organizations and to share tips for success during this time.
J. Bryan Henderson, chief investment officer at BOK Financial, shared details about global factors affecting the economy including the Russian invasion into Ukraine and China’s zero-COVID policy. Interest rates are rising faster in the U.S. than in other countries, making U.S. goods more expensive.
Of key importance to nonprofits is that higher rent, food, and energy costs are disproportionately impacting lower income households because these families spend a significantly higher percentage of their income on food and rent. This means needs for services and support are increasing among the populations served by nonprofits, especially those providing social services.
At the same time, economic conditions are affecting the spending and giving choices of donors. They may delay large gifts during this time and may choose to allocate funds to personal expenses rather than charitable giving.
Additionally, with 11 million job openings and only 6 million people unemployed, nonprofits are struggling to compete for qualified workers to fill vacant staff positions. Workers are moving to employers who are able to pay higher wages, creating additional challenges for nonprofits with decreased donor giving. This problem has broader impacts on the community as well, since staffing shortages means vulnerable populations face decreased access to services or loss of services such as food, shelter, and mental health care.
Evan Walter, senior vice president, institutional wealth at BOK Financial, offered several key practices that help nonprofits weather a challenging economy. During this time, nonprofits must recognizing how the economic conditions affect their mission delivery. It is crucial to communicate effectively with current donors to share clients’ increasing needs and encourage continued giving. Expanding the donor base and diversifying funding streams can also help alleviate financial pressures. It is also important to be transparent with donors regarding the organization’s financial situation, long-term financial sustainability plan, and stewardship strategy.
Organizations should look to financial sustainability through surplus budgeting and awareness of increased costs, and to anticipate unexpected expenses such as equipment failure with a three- to six-month operating reserve, an emergency fund for capital needs, and an endowment for long-term sustainability.
A third key is board fiduciary duty, which requires board members to stay objective, unselfish, responsible, honest, trustworthy, efficient, and act for the good of the organization. Board members must remain objective and understand the mission and financial challenges unique to nonprofits. The board should include members with qualifications in finance and investments. Strong board and orientation and regular education on fiduciary responsibility helps all board members understand these duties.
Nonprofits should review investment policies annually with a comprehensive review every three to five years. Additionally, a sound spending policy provides for approved management of organizational funds to account for inflation.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Nonprofit Resource Center at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.