Nonprofit Buzz:Pregnancy Resource Center offers confidential services

The Pregnancy Resource Center was founded in 1987 to offer mothers options for unplanned pregnancies and assist with the adoption process. The Center’s mission is to be a place where women can know people care about them and their babies and help them make informed decisions about their pregnancy. The Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 3301 W. Broadway in Muskogee and is open Monday and Thursday from 1-4 pm. Clients are seen by appointment as well as on a walk-in basis, and all services are 100% confidential.
Services include video-based training on what occurs during each trimester of pregnancy, labor and delivery as well as what to expect after baby is born, caring for your baby, playing and bonding with baby and resources for postpartum depression. Through the Earn While you Learn program, as they watch the videos, clients earn points to spend in the kids’ closet for diapers, wipes, and baby clothes, as well as large items like pack-n-plays and strollers.
Additionally, the 12-week Effective Parenting in a Defective World parenting class is available to help mothers and fathers learn skills for building bonds with their children, disciplining effectively, resolving conflict, and raising confident children. The course also can help parents who have lost custody of their children be better parents when their children return.
If a mother decides to place her child for adoption, the PRC helps start the process with referrals to agencies that can facilitate that process.
Post-abortion counseling also is available to help mothers through the healing process. Counseling helps process thoughts and emotions that can arise after abortion, identify or grieve the loss that has been experienced, and come to peace with oneself or others regarding the decision.
While the Pregnancy Resource Center is not a medical clinic, the facility is licensed to provide medical-quality urine pregnancy tests. The nurse on staff reads the tests and signs off on the results of a positive test. This enables the mother to apply for SoonerCare. When a test result is positive, the mother receives a Mommy Bag with items for both baby and mom.
Another program of the Pregnancy Resource Center is the Abstinence Tea and the Boys’ Bash for area seventh-graders. At each event, guest speakers talk about abstinence, purity and respect. The PRC collaborates with local churches to host the events, and partners with 12 area schools to bring their students.
The Pregnancy Resource Center is a 100% donor-funded nonprofit, so no fees are charged for services. The center is staffed primarily by volunteers with only two paid staff. Volunteers undergo an application and interview process as well as extensive training including video training, shadowing, and observed client meetings before beginning to assist clients on their own. Interested volunteers can call or come to the center.
For more information or to make an appointment, or schedule an outreach training, call (918) 683-2020, stop by the center, or visit the website at muskogeeprc.org.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
