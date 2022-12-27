Nonprofit Buzz: STEAM Center offers fun experiences

Beginning as the vision of a few Muskogee educators and citizens nearly 20 years ago, the nonprofit Muskogee STEAM Center opened its first physical location at Alice Robertson New Tech in February 2020 until COVID forced school closures. For the next two years, Muskogee Public Library served as the pick-up location for materials and supplies for numerous virtual competitions and summer camps for area students and families.
In 2020, the Muskogee STEAM Center was selected by NASA as the only entity in Oklahoma to reveal the Hubble 35th Anniversary photo, and was only one of two institutions to be able to interact with the new WEBB Space Telescope. A current NASA grant funds the creation of astronomy clubs at three Muskogee Public School campuses, Sequoyah High School, and Webbers Falls High School. Another NASA grant funded a planetarium experience for MPS kindergarten classes. Constellations were projected on the inside of a 9-foot geodesic dome. The Night Sky Anytime project also distributed kindergarten-level books about the stars.
In June 2022, the location in Arrowhead Mall opened. Events this year have included a girls’ summer robotics and engineering camp and the upcoming annual Tinkerfest competition where families get a table and are issued design-and-build challenges. The STEAM Center has also received permission from the Smithsonian to use some of their exhibits and is in the process of creating large format images of the exhibits and developing curriculum. Retired MPS teacher Derryl Venters leads curriculum development for the center.
A new initiative is underway to bring school classes to the STEAM center on Fridays. Sadler Arts Academy first graders and EPIC third graders visited the center this month.
Melony Carey, retired MPS teacher and a key volunteer, says “With no arts education programming in the MPS system outside of Sadler Arts Academy, the STEAM Center has an opportunity to fill that gap.”
In January, the center will begin an emphasis on arts and connecting art and science for the schools. A thriving science and arts center could be a big draw for families across Northeast Oklahoma and Eastern Arkansas as well as help make Muskogee an attractive place for businesses to locate.
“There’s nothing quite like it in this area,” Carey said.
A teen film festival is planned for late January in partnership with the Roxy Theater. Entries will be open to all students in grades nine-12. Regular on-site activities include giant Connect 4, marble runs, Legos, and other building sets, arts and crafts tables, microscopes for science exploration, computer-based learning and much more. Exhibits are changed regularly, so there’s always something new to explore.
The STEAM center is operated by three paid staff and five volunteers. Funding from grants and numerous community donors keeps admission affordable at $3 per person. The STEAM Center is located across from the food court in Arrowhead Mall and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Jan. 6.
For more information about the Muskogee STEAM Center, email muskogeesteamcenter@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/muskogeesteam.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org or (918) 683-4600.
