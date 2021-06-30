Nonprofit Buzz: What to know when starting a nonprofit

Do you have a deep passion for a particular cause in the community? Many people want to do good and make a positive impact, and starting a nonprofit can seem like a great way to make a difference. However, what they may not know is that starting a nonprofit isn’t always the best choice. A series of questions will help determine the best course of action.
Starting a nonprofit requires not only vision for a better community, but knowledge of the current landscape surrounding the issue of interest. For example, what is the true need for the service you want to provide? That is, how many people have the need, where are they and how can they be reached? Do you have the skills or expertise required to provide service? Are there other organizations already working to serve that population and meet the identified need? If there is only a small population to be served or other organizations are already fulfilling the need, it likely will make more sense to join one of those nonprofits as a volunteer or staff member. If the need is significant and there are not other organizations or enough organizations meeting the need, it may make sense to create a new entity.
The next step is to create a plan for how you will provide the service. Here, one must ask, what service will be provided and what equipment or supplies are required? Who will provide the service, and how many people will be needed to provide the service? Will they be paid staff or volunteers? Where will the activities take place? When will the activities be provided? How much will it cost to provide the service (what is the budget)? Where will you get the money? Often the quick answer to this question is “I’ll get a grant.” However, that is generally not realistic, at least in the beginning. Grant makers most often prefer to fund organizations that have been in existence for a few years and have proven their work is successful. Other funding is generally needed for the startup period.
The third step is to determine whether your service would be better structured as a nonprofit or a for-profit entity. If the service can generate income, it may make more sense to start a business. While it can be relatively simple to start a for-profit business, creating a nonprofit takes significantly more work and expense. You have to establish a board, write articles of incorporation and bylaws, complete state incorporation paperwork and fees, and obtain an EIN number. Only then are you prepared to apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax exemption which can cost several hundred dollars, may require assistance from an attorney, accountant or other professional, and takes several months to be approved.
Another option could be fiscal sponsorship by an existing nonprofit organization. The fiscal sponsor receives grants and donations on behalf of the sponsored organization and must maintain administrative control of the donated funds.
For information and resources, visit the Nonprofit Resource Center website at www.nbn-nrc.org/nonprofit-resource-center/start-a-nonprofit/.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
