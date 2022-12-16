Now Trending: A peek at 2022 Santa letters

Santa is hard at work. It’s just over a week until Christmas, and he’s read through many letters of holiday wishes from good boys and girls.
Santa recently shared a few of these letters with the Muskogee Phoenix, and he promises to keep reading right up to the deadline when he must climb aboard his sleigh and depart the North Pole.
You still have time to send a Christmas letter to the North Pole. So, dash down to Muskogee’s Depot Green at 205 Elgin St., and drop your wish list into the Santa Mail kiosk.
As far as kid wishes this holiday season, some trends are emerging. Many letters asked for games and toys similar to what kids have long hoped for over the years. These include Scrabble, puppets, balls, a pair of skates and a rocket ship.
It seems that dolls of all kinds are still popular with today’s young people. A baby doll, Barbie and an American Girl Doll are high on some wish lists. One child reminded Santa to not forget the doll accessories.
Here's something trendy this holiday season—a LOL (laugh out loud) doll. These LOL dolls might not generate any laughter, but there’s a version for just about anybody.
A child can cherish an LOL dancer; one tagged as a slumber party; another interested in fashion shopping or an Oh My Gosh (OMG) LOL dolly.
The line of LOL dolls is extensive. There’s an LOL Surprise Tweens Babysitting Beach Party doll, and an LOL doll with curlers in her hair.
LOL dolls also capture the love of electronics, sports and motors.
If not an LOL doll, little Hope said Santa could bring a new backpack or some bath bombs.
Lilla asked for stickers, while Paisley and Presley each asked for makeup. A third child also requested makeup, but it’s certain Santa will have to squint his eyes to decipher the full letter. Not to worry, the jolly ole’ man can handle it.
Two tots asked for a dog, and Ramsey said a guinea pig or toy train will do.
Personal items, such as Bath & Body Works products, sparkly clothes and cars were listed in some letters. One little one asked for a pair of green Converse shoes. It looks like these are available in unisex, men and women sizes, traditional lace-ups, high tops and in Chuck Taylor branded styles. The internet shows a pair of green Converse in what could easily be called Rougher Green.
Justin drew pictures of his wishes and sent Santa some love. Also, Baileye told Santa she loves him. And one child likes Christmas because it’s about giving.
Brook wished Santa a Merry Christmas and thanked him for the train ride around the Depot Green.
These Santa letters are decorated with color-in-the-blank drawings of a reindeer, birds, a candy cane and a wrapped present. One aspiring young artist took the opportunity to draw dark scribbles all over the letter. I’m sure Santa can crack the code.
Other letters were signed by Nathan, Erie, Ronald, Kaylee, Addie, Grace, Janet, Justin and Mariela.
Excitement is building for this holiday celebration, and we can all picture Santa in his workshop dressed in red fur packing up a bundle of toys to fling on his back. How merry this holiday will be!
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in public relations. She serves on the Depot District planning committee.
