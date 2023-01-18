Now Trending: Always something to do

A year and a half ago this column challenged Muskogee to get out and participate.
There’s always something to do in Muskogee, and the entertainment offerings are diversified and expanding.
We’ve come so far over the years creating special events that bring the community together.
This week, a packed day-long event schedule for Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Day. Events included a free breakfast, parade, two worship services and a car show. Also, we celebrated with food trucks, information booths and children’s play at the MLK Center.
The Cherokee Nation helped sponsor an MLK after-party that included live music. The whole day is a dream come true for Muskogee, which long stood behind a claim of nothing to do around here.
Ah, contraire! All of the above happened in just one day.
We can say with pride Muskogee is moving forward – we certainly have our act together in terms of community involvement.
Just this past weekend, the Three Rivers Museum paid tribute to the legendary lawman Bass Reeves. The Memorial Celebration included live music and actors in period costume.
Hollywood’s Cuba Gooding was in town for a Roxy Theater screening of a 1995 film he starred in, "The Tuskegee Airmen." The movie was partially filmed in Muskogee.
The Roxy Theater is expanding its entertainment offerings. The historic venue hosts red-carpet motion pictures, film festivals, movie premieres, concerts and magic shows.
The Muskogee Public Library is launching its Great Decisions Lecture Series, which joins a long list of ongoing activities.
Nearby, the Muskogee Civic Center has scheduled the Bull Riders Inc., national finals for later this month.
Did we say something for everyone? The community kicked off its high school boys and girls basketball season opener by inaugurating the bright and shiny new Rougher Village arena.
The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is Jan. 26. Successful businesses and a new board chair will be honored.
Check out VisitMuskogee.com and sign up to receive emails about events and happenings. Or visit the Facebook pages of The Depot District, Muskogee Little Theatre, Three Rivers Museum, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Muskogee Main Street and more for information.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in public relations. She serves on the Depot District planning committee.
