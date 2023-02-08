Now Trending: Aren’t we something?

Muskogee businesses are reaching out and connecting with each other in ways that foster and strengthen community pride.
This column’s mission is to highlight our community’s success in hosting and expanding entertainment events. Now Trending is in its third year of commentary on the growing success of our parks, community green spaces, flower and garden attractions and the arts.
Now, we’re trending in another way, as locally owned and small businesses help fellow businesses like never before.
It began with a social media post by Chet’s Dairy Freeze that business could be better these days, prompting small and local businesses to help make it so.
Local businesses began donating products, the value of products and money to each other. So, businesses are then able to offer freebies or discounts for patrons.
Hundreds of hot dogs, burgers, coffees and tacos, or so it seems, were donated in the first week. The donor and recipient businesses included La Antigua Mexican Grill; Muskogee Mobile Auto Detailing; Daylight Donuts; MB Detailing, Maxine's Gastropub; 24K Pawn; Okie Gals Boutique; Watson Farms Meat Market; Boomerang Diner; Mel’s Diner; A-Avanti Self Storage/Legacy Staff Storage; Queen City and Co.; Early Rush; Avery Lawn and Landscape; Mattie Jane’s on Main; Freeman Lawn Care; and more. Turns out it's fun donating or receiving monetary donations or products.
One business likened this new Muskogee movement to a village coming together for the good of everyone. It does take a village, after all.
Wish I had thought of this outreach possibility. Thankfully, someone did and got it all going through social media.
It’s kind of like a chain letter — if one business does something good, another one will do something for another business, and so on.
We’re trending in Muskogee as we practice paying it forward. We’re on a roll.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in public relations. She serves on the Depot District planning committee.
