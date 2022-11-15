Now Trending: Ho! Ho! Ho!

One visitor to Muskogee during this holiday season won’t have a shiny red nose as expected.
Yet, it’s a guaranteed, pretty nifty four-hooved holiday treat for all. It’s a reindeer, and the plan is for a lively experience at the Depot Green straight from the North Pole.
We’re all familiar with Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most famous reindeer of all? It’s cousin “Rudolph,” and he’s coming to Muskogee for a meet and greet.
So, you better watch out, better not pout and better not cry. Stay off Santa’s naughty list, because Rudolph is coming to town.
Plan to be on the Depot Green Dec. 4 to experience one of the holiday’s most iconic visitors — a reindeer. Check out the Depot Green Facebook page for details.
The reindeer will arrive courtesy the Oklahoma Reindeer Farm and Muskogee Parks & Recreation. As the story goes, this reindeer is well-respected for its expertise in pulling Santa’s sleigh.
The reindeer visit is one of many activities already scheduled for our entertainment this holiday season in the Muskogee Depot District and beyond.
Mark your calendars for a kids' pajama party and a ticket to see "The Polar Express" movie; an iconic ballet; a huge downtown tree lighting; trackless train rides and pop-up shopping events.
Sit back and relax. Surely, our season will be bright.
The lineup includes Return to the Motherland The Soul of Mexico Live and a chance to experience the hilarious Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, an unscripted theatrical awards show.
The Garden of Lights at Honor Heights opens Thanksgiving Day at dusk.
What’s Christmas without a parade? Don your best wild west outfit and scootin’ boots and come to the Muskogee annual downtown Christmas parade. We won’t be waiting long for a white Christmas. Irving Berlin’s "White Christmas" is coming to the Muskogee Little Theatre.
The Muskogee Art Guild has planned MAG Holiday Art Markets in the coming days.
For dates and times and more information on these events check out Muskogeeciviccenter.com and mainstreetmuskogee.com.
Details also are offered on the Facebook pages for the Muskogee Depot District; the Depot Green; Three Rivers Museum; Muskogee Little Theatre; Main Street Muskogee and the Muskogee Art Guild.
And, while we’re celebrating, kudos to Muskogee Parks & Recreation for earning the 2022 Oklahoma Recreation and Parks Society Gold Medal Award and an award for the Depot Green, the Award for Excellence for Facility or Project. The Depot Green is hosting many of the holiday celebrations.
Hundreds of colorful and decorative lights will soon start appearing on rooftops across Muskogee, a friendly reminder that a giant Christmas Tree will be lit Dec. 1 at the Depot Green.
Let the holidays begin!
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.