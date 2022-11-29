Now Trending: Holidays and decorations abound

Looking for the next best thing in holiday decor? Your shopping opportunities are endless.
The Depot Green in downtown Muskogee will be shining bright this holiday season with multiple events and decorative venues. Lights On at the huge Depot Green tree is at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1. You can view the tree and the lights from several angles if you hop aboard the trackless train that travels through the Depot District.
Don’t forget to check over your letter to Santa twice and bring it to the Depot Green starting Dec. 1. Look for a Santa Mail kiosk on Depot Green and deposit your letter. A special Reindeer Mail express service will ensure your letter gets to Santa.
Excerpts from some letters will be published in an upcoming Muskogee Phoenix column. Only your first name will be mentioned and not your address.
Muskogee Art Guild will host a Holiday Art Market on Dec. 1 just a few blocks away from the Depot Green on Main Street, starting at 5 p.m.
A Very Merry Local Artisan Market is set for Dec. 3 on the Depot Green. Shopping continues Dec. 10-11 at the Big Christmas Expo at Muskogee Hatbox Field.
Grace Episcopal Church is offering the 2022 Jingle Jam at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Downtown Muskogee businesses will participate in a holiday window decorating event. The display must be visible from the street and using lights is recommended. The business lighting displays must remain on until 10 p.m. each night. Voting on the best windows ends Dec. 15. Check out the Main Street Muskogee Facebook page for details.
Downtown business will be booming this holiday season. Check out Sip and Shop at 5 p.m. at various locally owned businesses.
If you’re shopping for ideas for your own outside home decorating, members of Founder’s Place Historic District will compete for prizes in its Holiday Home Decorating Contest. You might see the latest lighting array from Clark Griswold. Judging for best use of lights; best theme and most creative light display is Dec. 23.
Don’t miss the holiday lighting display at Honor Heights Park every evening at dusk and lights and decorations at The Castle of Muskogee.
If you want to see the inside decorations of some Muskogee homes, attend the 48th annual Christmas Home Tour and fundraiser. The event is Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., and tickets are $10 each. Funding supports the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular Foundation. Go to kbtoddcpcenter.tofinoauctions.com/cht 2022 for information.
The Muskogee Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 19. Guess who you will see that night – Santa!
The Break Coffee Shop will host Trivia Tuesday at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and Karaoke Night at 8 p.m. Dec. 30.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame hosts live music Thursdays at 7 p.m. The next show is Dec. 1.
And, don’t forget to come visit a live holiday reindeer Dec. 4 on the Depot Green.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations.
