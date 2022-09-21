Now Trending: Inspiring street performances

Prepared to be inspired. Wowed. Impressed. Use any other adjective you can utter — all most likely will describe the something big coming to Muskogee.
It’s the adventurous, highly visual, mysterious, powerful, clever and colorful Inspyral Circus. And you can catch it on the Depot Green during the Sept. 24 Localmotion Fall Arts Festival.
Your mind will spiral out of control as you view these stilt-walking festival entertainers dressed to the nines — and probably more than 9 feet tall. The spectacle will be glorious and a fitting addition to the annual Localmotion festival. It all starts around 11 a.m. Sept 24. You’ll know where to find this performance. Just look up to the skies.
Saturday promises a great day of family fun on and around the Depot Green, located between South Second and Third streets at Elgin Avenue. Most activities are free.
The festival offers live music, vendors, food trucks, an art show and sale, arts, crafts and painted pianos ready for playing.
It also will feature an Open Streets play zone with a truck pull and a display of a tactical vehicles from the Muskogee Police Department.
Open Streets, in cooperation with Oklahoma State University, will host the truck pull from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day includes safety relaxation zones for everyone to learn some health tips and participate in activities that will seem more like fun than work.
Open Streets also has scheduled a bike parade; a Jenga game; archery; a putting green; energy tea sampling; yoga and flexibility testing; and various health stations.
Music performances will start at 11 a.m. with ongoing on-stage entertainment by Travis Fite, Blaine Bailey, Micheal Rappe with Sugar Bear; Susan Herndon & the Bella Counsel and Ahna Jennings. Nightingale will perform at 7 p.m.
Artisan vendors also will show off their wares.
The Three Rivers Museum will offer a Treasure Hunter’s Day. Members of the Treasure Hunter’s Club will talk about the many things they have picked up using a metal detector. Then, the group will gather outside and practice with metal detectors.
The 2022 Localmotion event represents the second time for festival.
All this fun and frivolity commemorates a time in the late 1800s when six railroads ran through our community daily delivering freight and passengers.
Also, more fun is being planned for after this week’s Localmotion festival. We are nearing the end of Muskogee’s 150th Birthday year. To celebrate, Three Rivers Museum will host Read Muskogee, offering free books and author discussions, in cooperation with the City of Muskogee Foundation.
Pick up a free book while supplies last during September. Watch the Three Rivers Facebook page for information on an October discussion by historian and author Roger Bell. In November, patrons can celebrate Native American Heritage month with Jonita Mullins. A free copy of her book also will be available.
At these upcoming events, we can do most celebrating for free.
There will be inspiring photo opps galore this Saturday. You’ll feel tall and proud of Muskogee after interacting with circus characters who can see you from afar before you can spot them.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
