Now Trending: It's a good match

A radio station studio located inside a music museum? Why not? The station already airs the hits, and many are the work of iconic musicians and performers who have been inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF).
So, it’s happening. Okie Country 101.7 radio is moving its broadcast studio into the OMHOF in Muskogee.
The sounds carried across the station’s airwaves will support the ongoing work of the music museum.
Who knows how many current OMHOF inductees have visited the station at its current location over the years? Of course, many OMHOF inductee wannabes have released tunes that are played on Okie Country.
The OMHOF calls the project “two icons of the extraordinary Oklahoma music scene” and an opportunity “to join forces in many events, projects and more.”
The radio studio move is projected to occur in September, although some renovation at the OMHOF is needed to accommodate the relocation.
Partnerships like this example are captured online as perfect duos — hot cocoa and marshmallows; peanut butter and jelly; Converse and high socks; and the moon walk and Michael Jackson.
Meanwhile, Muskogee will be rocking and rolling in other ways, as well, around the Depot District and across the community in the coming weeks.
Muskogee Little Theatre is rehearsing two shows. "The Guys" commemorates the bravery of those who ran toward the danger zone on Sept. 11.
The show is a has a limited run Sept. 8-11.
"The Play That Goes Wrong," a comedy described as nonstop pandemonium, will open Oct. 7 and run through Oct. 15.
MLT’s MustGoSee Improv Troupe is starting its fall semester. All skill levels are welcome, and the class meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
Each of these events and performances are, indeed, trending in Muskogee. We also can look forward to much more activity on Sept. It’s time for the Depot District Localmotion Fall Arts Festival. This annual event celebrates Muskogee’s deep roots in the railroading industry.
For this year’s celebration, the day will be enhanced with a morning kickoff Open Streets health and wellness event. The project is intended to get the community out to play in the streets with vendors and experience healthy wellness activities. It’s been said a human truck pull is one of the featured attractions. Fun times being planned for that morning include fitness classes; lawn care demonstrations, a putting green and healthy games.
More details on activities can be found on these Facebook pages. Muskogee Depot District; Depot Green Downtown Muskogee; Muskogee Upcoming Events; This Week in Downtown Muskogee, Muskogee County Genealogy Society; Muskogee Historic Homes and Buildings Tour; Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame; Three Rivers Museum; and Muskogee Little Theatre.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Muskogee Depot District and Depot Green planning committee.
