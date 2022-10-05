Now Trending: Researching our lineage

It’s fashionable these days to research our ancestors so we can put our own lives into perspective. The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II has focused attention on ancestry and who we are.
Ancestry charts, online family heritage apps and a host of research tools are available to help with the lineage discovery.
Online you can access useful charts already populated with historic family lines. They also indicate possible options of how a famous family line, for instance, could have moved in an entirely different direction, if only this or that had occurred.
Some available charts are blank so you can complete them based on your own family. Check out usablecharts.com.
YouTube is loaded with information on tracing our ancestors.
This column focuses on what’s trending around Muskogee in the Depot District and beyond. You can be certain genealogy maps and family research tools are available at many Muskogee venues.
For instance, the Muskogee Public Library hosts a beginners genealogy class, and it provides a local history and genealogy department.
Three Rivers Museum is a solid resource to learn more about community history and how some of our ancestors might have had a role in creating Three Rivers-area history. Our own Muskogee community is celebrating its 150th birthday, and the museum is hosting a Muskogee Reads The Sesquicentennial book read. Local historians Roger Bell and Jonita Mullins will share free copies of their books. Bell will speak Oct. 13, and Mullins will celebrate Native American Heritage Month and her book in November. Check out these events on the Three Rivers Facebook page.
Year-round Muskogee’s chapter of Legacy Keepers R Us honors people making history and keeping their ancestor stories alive. You can check out its schedule on Facebook, as well.
The Depot District is dedicated to celebrating the community’s historical connection to the railroading industry. Events include festivals, street parties and demonstrations about history. Maybe your personal family history can be discovered by connecting with others during Depot District activities. Check out Depot District Muskogee on Facebook.
I’m no ancestry expert, even though the journey to document my family history began 20 years ago. It is a daunting task, yet so rewarding.
Here are some ways to launch your own ancestor research project:
• Start slowly, looking for small clues and by talking with family members.
• Involve the kids by calling the process a family treasure hunt, which the whole process really is.
• Search for old family calendars and old correspondence. Put this material into a treasure box for later reference.
• Gather up telephone books if they still exist in some desk drawer. Toss those into the box.
• Look for family cookbooks — especially those with grandma’s notes in the margins. A cookbook notation can tell a story about favorite family meals or what kind of cookies your great aunt used to bake.
• Pull together stacks of magazines and pitch those into the treasure boxes. Print editorial and advertising content offer an historical record of the past.
• The family Bible might include special inserts where a relative long ago captured a family tree.
• Gather old maps or airline boarding passes, which are helpful in completing timelines.
• Locate old family photos and focus the treasure hunt on describing on the back of the pic who is featured, the event and the year.
Once this material is collected, set a date and start a deep dive into your roots.
I got started by tracing family lines over hundreds of years, ending up in Burton Township, Adams County, Illinois. Great-great-grandmother married a Civil War captain. Their daughter was my great-grandmother. She and my great-grandfather moved the family, including a toddler, from Ohio to Colorado, to Kansas, and then, to Indian Territory, Oklahoma. That toddler was my grandmother.
Within a few weeks of this discovery, I was contacted by a third cousin in New York I never knew about. We have the same great-great-grandmother. Our grandmothers were cousins and our mothers were cousins. This third cousin then found another cousin of ours in Missouri, and the three of us had a Zoom conference recently.
With the death of the Queen, we did some further family tracking and discovered we are ninth cousins to King Charles. Truth.
We’re all cousins somehow and related through some family line, aren’t we?
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in public relations. She serves on the Depot District planning committee.
