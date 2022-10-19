Now Trending: The beat goes on

What do these superstars have in common?
Roy Clark, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood, Patti Page, Tom Skinner, Sam Harris, Mason Williams, Tommy Crook, Billy Parker.
Then add to the list Gene Autry, Joe Diffie, Kay Starr, Leona Mitchell and Jamie Oldaker.
Each has been inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF). And, while we still celebrate their success and contributions to our musical heritage, we also can be proud of another accomplishment. The OMHOF is 25 years old this year and its passion continues. The beat goes on as Muskogee honors the careers of hundreds of musical groups, performers and songwriters.
In a couple of weeks, several new musicians will be inducted. In fact, early in 2022 the OMHOF already honored several more as inductees. Indeed, the work of this nonprofit is something to sing about.
These inductions and ceremonies continue to bring attention to the OMHOF, located in the heart of the Depot District.
Inductees represent all music genres from folk to jazz and rock and pop to religious or classical endeavors. Their achievements are significant.
OMHOF was created by a 1996 State of Oklahoma House Concurrent Resolution. The lawmakers designated Muskogee as the permanent location for the facility.
You might say OMHOF is making Oklahoma history itself. Through the work of its board; a minimal staff; hundreds of volunteers and strategic sponsors, the plan described in that House resolution is working.
Oklahoma music history is demonstrated with inductions, concerts, educational programs, entertainment for youth and by showcasing keepsakes and memorabilia donated from music icons.
The mission of OMHOF remains strong even after 25 years. Oklahoma will never run out of potential inductees or reasons to celebrate music makers — and that’s a fact. The talent pool of more than 500 musicians remains to be tapped.
The formula for the inductee nomination process is published on the OMHOF website, and anyone can become an OMHOF member to be eligible to nominate inductees.
Want to learn more than you ever thought possible about the list of potential inductees and their outstanding careers? The highly acclaimed Oklahoma Music Guide is the go-to resource for anyone who wants to know about Oklahoma music.
The book is the work of music historian Hugh Foley, who created the first edition of this gem in 2003.
It’s a thrilling read that tells hundreds of back stories of the lives and careers of Oklahoma musicians and performers. It’s a must read for all music fans.
In addition to its ongoing induction work, OMHOF has created a world-class indoor performance stage and fashioned an outdoor concert space at its Muskogee home in a renovated Frisco Freight Depot.
OMHOF offers rental space for weddings, civic club meetings, graduation exercises and retirement parties.
It’s clear OMHOF is a dreamer, of sorts – it wants to grow and remain sustainable. Plans are bubbling up to renovate its space, improve the traffic flow for visitors and continue the mission to pay tribute to the incredible talents of established musicians and performers.
We’re doing fine here in Oklahoma preserving the history of Oklahoma music.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.