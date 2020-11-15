Nunleys celebrate 60th anniversary

Dr. Alven and Rosanne Nunley celebrated 60 years of marriage with family at their Muskogee home.
Married in Muskogee First Baptist Church, they have maintained their home here except for four years. Alven taught in Muskogee: junior high, high school, Connors State College, Military Academy and Northeastern State University. Rosanne was an RN at the Oklahoma Baptist Hospital, Muskogee General Hospital and the VA Medical Center. Their three daughters were educated in Muskogee Public Schools and graduated from Oklahoma universities.
