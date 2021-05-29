Noah Smith said he's been able to find useable clothes at the Gospel Rescue Mission's clothes closet, now called the OG&E Cares Closet.
"Anything you need, like shoes, pants, socks, shorts, T-shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts," said Smith, who is staying at the shelter. "They even have some suits for Dress for Success Day, which is Thursday. You dress up like you're going to an interview for work."
GRM's clothes closet got a boost recently when OG&E agreed to sponsor the closet, as well as efforts to help people at the shelter dress well.
The utility kicked off the sponsorship earlier this month with a $2,000 check to the mission.
The sponsorship involves more than money, said GRM Development Director Nycky Miller.
"OG&E does a lot of volunteer work in our community, so this is just an opportunity for them to serve," Miller said.
OG&E is making a sign for the closet, she said.
She said volunteers will build shelves for the closet.
"That way we can make it look more like a dressing room," she said.
OG&E area Community Relations Coordinator Tammy Toombs said employees, called members, get 15 hours of community service leave each year.
Toombs said OG&E volunteers already had been helping serve lunches at GRM. She said Miller recently told her about the clothing closet.
"Our donation will cover the entire project for at least this year," Toombs said. "Because of the opportunities we have for our members to volunteer, I mentioned we can come provide manpower to build shelving or help them get the closet organized. That would also help us to allow our members to focus on where they can donate items."
Volunteers would come when they're available and are needed, she said.
Miller said volunteers will help GRM "guests," as people staying at the mission are called, select outfits that could be worn to job interviews.
"They try to put the outfits together to show the guests, like, 'this is an appropriate outfit for the interview,'" Miller said. "They try to put everything together so it looks nice and professional, to show the guests that these things going together look good."
GRM is developing a program in which guests would tend to the closet, and consequently learn how to work in retail, Miller said.
"We also have staff members trained in retail environment," she said. "Eventually, we would have our own form of currency at the Gospel Rescue Mission. Guests would earn currency through good behavior good choices, and they could trade that currency in for clothing items. The person working the 'register' would learn cash-handling procedures."
You can help
• To volunteer to help or to donate to the Gospel Rescue Mission: Charolette Sanders, (918) 682-3489.
• GRM welcomes donations of new or gently used skirts, slacks, shirts, dresses, shoes and accessories that people would wear to job interviews.
