Okay Women's Helping Hands will host its fall festival 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Okay Senior Center.
Proceeds benefit the Okay town park.
Carolyn Roberts said the festival will feature a variety of craft items including quilts, homemade candles, fall decor "and even a Christmas booth."
"We have someone bringing in homemade honey, crocheted items," Roberts said.
Women's Helping Hands members also will sell pulled pork sandwiches, chips and pop, she said.
Roberts said women from four okay churches established Women's Helping Hands as a way to work together for the community. They have hosted a fall festival for several years.
