Greg Sorenson has kept busy nearly all his life.
“I knew in high school I either wanted to be a math teacher or engineer, and found that engineering pays more,” he said.
His father’s work with U.S. Veterans Affairs further focused Sorenson’s career aim.
“I realized that as I got older, what dad did was pretty neat too, helping veterans out,” he said.
A North Dakota native, Sorenson became an engineer with U.S Veterans Affairs, a position that took him to several states.
“We moved around a lot,” he said. “I started in St. Cloud, Minnesota, moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota, and met my wife in a Rapid City Big Brother/Big Sister program.”
He worked in Providence, Rhode Island, before coming to Muskogee’s Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
His work as VA engineer involved a variety of tasks.
You’re basically in charge of shop personnel, our own electricians, plumbers, carpenters,” he said. “We also have our own construction projects. We’re always trying to upgrade or maintain our buildings, the space. The boiler plant provides steam to the hospital for sterilization.”
Sorenson also was the hospital’s volunteer coordinator for about 10 years.
“It made a big impression on me,” he said. “I wanted to do more with my time.”
Since retiring in 2018, Sorenson has been involved with the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, currently serving as Muskogee chapter president. During elections, Sorenson and his wife work the polling place at Muskogee First Assembly. He also is a deacon at First Baptist Church.
However, his retirement passions include volunteering at First Baptist’s Community First food pantry, bowling and playing bridge.
Card games a
rewarding respite
Bridge lets Greg Sorenson continue a childhood hobby.
“When I was 10 years old, my father taught me how to play pinochle and whist,” Sorenson said. “Whist is a popular game up in Fargo. We branched out and learned how to play pitch, spades, hearts.”
A Muskogee neighbor, Ed White, taught Sorenson to play bridge. He said he likes playing bridge because he gets a partner.
“I like visiting with the different people,” he said. “If you and I were partners, we stay partners the whole time. But we rotate to different tables. Sometimes we’d have as many as four different tables. It’s the aspect of friendly competition, playing with your partner and the social aspect.”
Sorenson said the hardest part of bridge is making bids and knowing how your partner bids.
“You look at the point count of your hand — Aces, 4; Kings, 3; Queens, 2; Jacks 1,” Sorenson said. “Chances are good, if I have a bad hand, he has a good hand.”
Opposing teams have the same set of cards.
“Then we compare, how did we do relative to them,” he said. “If we did better or more risky, and that paid off, chances are we’ll get higher.”
Returning to
sport of bowling
Sorenson first bowled in a college league at North Dakota State University.
“I wasn’t very good back then, my average was the upper 120s, lower 130s,” he said. “But I had fun and I got my own ball.”
It wasn’t until after retirement that he got back into competitive bowling. He even got a different type bowling ball. He said it’s heavy, about 16 pounds.
“Instead of going all they way down, they only go to the first fingertip,” Sorenson said. “Then you’re able to get better hook or pin action, and you’re able to get better results.”
Scores now average in the 150-point range, he said, adding that he scored 205 in one tournament.
“One guy said, ‘if you bowl 50 points above your average, you’re going to get some money.’ So I got extra money for that,” he said. “And then last year, I bowled a 600 series, which is averaging 200 or more in one game.”
Sorenson said he once had as many as seven strikes in one game.
“You just think ahead of time about your form and your approach,” he said. “It’s important to have the follow-through. Once you get a few strikes in a row, it starts getting into your head to try to still focus and be loose with it as well.”
Helping others
who are in need
It didn’t take long for Sorenson to get involved with Community First Food Pantry when he retired June 30, 2018.
“That July, Phil Pack, who was in charge of the food pantry then, said ‘are you ready to start,’ and I said sure,” Sorenson said. “The first week in July, he had me observe, and then the second week, I was able to participate, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
He said he’s been involved in all facets of the pantry since then.
“It’s helping our church out, because we’re trying to be good stewards with what we’ve been given,” he said. “I just enjoy visiting with the customers when I deliver to them. I ask if they have a church they go to, and I pray with them sometimes.”
Sorenson said he works from about 9:30 a.m. to noon. Part of his work involves setting fresh produce outside for customers. He also works as intake person, verifying customers’ identification.
“Then I’ll visit with them, as well,” he said. “It makes me feel good that we’re helping them in their time of need. I remember one gal saying she’s been living out of her car for a month and they were getting low on food.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I moved from the VA in Providence, Rhode Island, to Muskogee in early 1998, in February. It was mainly to get closer to family.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The civic organizations are strong. The community really helps others. I like the parks here a lot. They do a good job with Muskogee Parks and Rec, Honor Heights and all the ones they maintain.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“More involvement from folks to get involved with their church and their communities, to join a civic organization. Also, clean up some of the older, abandoned buildings or homes.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Ed and Catherine White. He’s a neighbor of mine and he got me involved in bowling. He’s the one who taught me how to play bridge. More important than that, he’s a retired pastor, so he taught about religion a lot. And we encouraged and prayed for each other. Catherine is great. They’re always writing cards to people, trying to lift them up, encourage them, pray for them, try to witness to people.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Watching our daughter Amelia grow up. She was president of her class at Hilldale her junior/senior years. She became baptized in our church. She just recently passed the nurse practitioner exam, and the steps in between, LPN, RN, bachelor’s. I’m very proud of her. And her getting married to our son-in-law, Devin.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I’m involved in these volunteer activities. We take care of our backyard swimming pool. Doing things with family. We enjoy sports. My wife and I love to travel.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Small caring community for veterans and others. Strong civic organizations.”
MEET Greg Sorenson
AGE: 59.
HOMETOWN: Fargo, North Dakota.
EDUCATION: Fargo North High School, class of 1980; Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, North Dakota State University, 1985.
PROFESSION: Retired engineer at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
FAMILY: Wife, Debbie; daughter Amelia.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Church work, bowling, bridge, work with NARFE, secretary of Lion’s Club; election poll worker.
