Roses have a special meaning for restaurant owner Melissa Bales.
“It’s a representation of me,” she said. “It’s delicate, and it has thorns. I’ve carried a lot throughout my life. The thorns represent the not so good things.”
Bales recalled pulling through a house fire and an automobile accident, not to mention the challenge of starting and maintaining a business during a pandemic.
"I’ve been through a bunch, and now everything is good,” Bales said. “The 15 years I’ve been by myself have been absolutely wonderful. I have a close relationship with my children."
The Muskogee native recalls growing up in the restaurant business. Her parents ran the S and S Grill on east Okmulgee Avenue, where Back in Time Diner is now. Bales recalled working with her parents for a while.
“I took the restaurant when the girls were 2 or 3 and ran it until my car wreck in 1999," she said. "I decided I needed a sit-down job, gave everything back to my parents and went into consumer finance for 15 years.
“Every day away from the restaurant, I wanted it back," she said.
Bales eventually bought the old Hornback restaurant on Peak Boulevard. She said the site had been vacant for seven years and the plumbing had disintegrated.
"I knew this would be a good location," she said.
She opened Mel's Diner in early 2020. Eight days later, restaurants and businesses across Oklahoma were locked down out of concern for COVID 19.
Nowadays, the diner keeps Bales busy. Mel's served 20 state troopers one recent morning.
"They just gathered. It was unplanned," Bales said. “The girls handled it marvelously. I have awesome cooks and they did just great. Tickets went in and a few minutes later they started coming out. It’s a system they have in place that’s been here for a long time."
Bales recalled serving more than 200 bikers on June 4.
Despite all the work, Bales still seeks time to tend to her roses.
Collecting tips
about cooking
Melissa Bales grew up around kitchens.
She said her mom and grandmother were the cooks in the family.
“My grandmother, I always remember going to her house for the holidays, my mom doing baking and cooking," she said, recalling that her mother also was especially good at fried chicken."
Bales recalled learning many things watching them. Not baking at too high temperatures was one thing.
"Most of the dishes we made as a family were slow," she said. If you’re making candy or a cake, make sure it is cooked at the right temperature.
Her father also knew about good cooking.
"Dad went overseas and lived in China, he learned to cook variety of dishes," she said.
Bales learned more about cooking in 1983 while taking food production and management classes at what is now Indian Capital Technology Center.
The main thing she said she learned there was how to decorate cakes and make icing from scratch.
Bates also has learned one secret to grilling is not to press the meat.
"I lid some of my meats to keep the moisture trapped inside," she said.
Staying open
through Covid
Bales and her staff faced challenges those first few days the diner opened in spring 2020.
“We had a hard opening, those first eight days," she said. "Everything collided. Nothing went smooth. It was tough, trying to get everyone in communication from the kitchen to the front to the dish room."
The crew worked solid 20-hour days at first.
"Covid came eight days after we opened, and we had to shut down," Bales said. "It was curbside only.”
However, the staff put the lockdown time to use.
“I feel that the time we were down, with curbside pick up, that gave us an opportunity to reflect on the first eight days," she said. "With Covid, it did give us strength with each other. We learned from each other. We communicated. It was learning more on how to prepare plates, we went back over the recipes. We changed things. We exchanged our breads and did a lot of things when we were curbside only."
They also came up with a way to use a spare room they had planned for private parties.
"When I thought we'd have to shut down again, that's how we came up with pizzeria," she said. "Then we could do deliveries, we could do curbside, it would be more often."
Bales shares
fondness for roses
Bales said the secret to growing a good rose is to show it love.
"I do talk to my plants, my daughter thought I was crazy for years," she said. "If they get sick, there's a disease called ick and if ick gets on your roses, you lose them unless you are able to pamper them. That's why I say, they're not like a weed, they can be difficult to keep."
Bales said roses could get the disease if they are in swampy ground.
"They're kind of drowning," she said, adding that her yard is fairly dry.
She said she prunes once in the spring and at the end of summer. Also, she doesn't use any pesticides unless the plants are diseased. Different roses react differently
"In my yard, for instance, I had roses for 18 years, and I actually transplanted them from my last house. They're still wonderfully growing," she said. "Two feet over, I planted my yellow roses and they came back for three years, then they died. They were beautiful."
Bales said her roses are usually transplants or gifts.
"I have actually given my mother roses every year," she said. "I have found unique roses. I found an almost black rose and a purple rose. "
She said that with the restaurant work, "the flower beds have kind of gotten away."
"My son has actually been working to get my beds back." she said.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My grandma and grandpa moved here from Michigan, and this is where my mom grew up, so this is our roots."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's what I know. It's not a real fast-paced little town. It's laid back and most anyone I meet here is friendly."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"More activities for families and children. I see that all the time. There's really not anything here. I would like to change that, but not anytime soon."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I get different things from each one of my children. They all are very unique and different in their own ways. And I do learn from them."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The remodel of the diner. My kids volunteer. Every one of them was out here working. Friends. We all came together to help me get this place open on a very tight budget. They made it happen, so I'm very blessed to have had everyone involved."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I enjoy my grandkids. We sneak off to have dinner so someone else can cater to me and pamper me, usually on a Sunday evening, when we're closed. I love roses. The rose is an absolutely beautiful representation of me."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is a beautiful town. It has beautiful people in it. It's home. These are my roots. There are a lot of helpful people here who want to reach out and help their community."
MEET Melissa Bales
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Irving Elementary, Cherokee Elementary. Hilldale, class of 1986. Indian Capital Technology Center.
PROFESSION: Owner of Mel's Diner.
FAMILY: Four children, six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Christian.
HOBBIES: Gardening. Working at the restaurant. "I'm here every day, meeting wonderful people. It's real family oriented in here."
