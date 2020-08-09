Jaclyn Smith feels she has a calling to be a mother, as well as help other mothers.
Smith recalled growing up in Gore and wanting to be a mother and a lawyer.
“My mom had said I could argue with a brick wall," Smith said.
Smith even enrolled in a law school after earning a criminal justice degree from Northeastern State University.
"When we found out we were expecting our son, my whole mindset changed," she said. "Going into the first semester of law school would take a lot of time away from being with him."
It was a tough pregnancy, resulting in a cesarean section, she said. They later adopted a daughter, now 8.
Smith said she felt she did not have the educational resources or medical support to have her baby.
She started reading about doulas, people who provide emotional, physical and educational support during pregnancy and childbirth.
"That triggered my interest about 12 years ago," she said. "As friends or family would have babies, they’d come to me with questions."
Smith said she went through two years of training before being certified through DONA International (formerly Doula Organization of North America). She now operates Birth Inspired Doula.
She also provides foster care for two boys she calls her "littles."
Smith, who played sports at Gore, keeps herself healthy through an exercise regimen including cardio, strength training, yoga, even prayer and meditation.
She recently has relearned crochet, a craft she learned as a child from her aunt. She especially enjoys spending time with her daughter while crocheting.
"It's very satisfying for her to watch," Smith said. "It’s the same movement over and over again."
Benefits of
foster parenting
Jaclyn Smith finds the littlest things can be rewarding while fostering children.
"This morning, the first thing that came out of one of the little's mouth was 'me wuvs you, mama,'" she said.
Smith she felt she and her husband were called to foster care, partly because she has friends with the Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care, which offers foster care among other family services. Another friend works with the Department of Human Services.
"We felt like it was just surrounding us," she said. "The more we prayed about it, the more we felt we want to give kids the love in the meantime, while parents are trying to get on their feet. We want to help the parents, too."
The Smiths first cared for two children who later found families. She recalled crying for 30 minutes after taking them to their new home.
"I just had to dig into scripture to be reassured they were going to be okay and we were going to be okay and that we were doing exactly what we were supposed to do," she said. "If you feel the call of fostering on your heart, but you are not doing it because you are afraid you will get too attached, that is exactly why you need to do it. These kids need you to be attached and go all in and give your heart, then they can heal."
Helping others
with childbirth
As a doula, Smith seeks to help mothers get through various aspects of childbirth.
She said she sees her job as a woman's advocate before, during and after birth. She said she meets with couples to see what direction they want to take with the birth, whether it is at home or the hospital. She said she offers options in case the birth does not happen as planned.
She helps mothers prepare mentally.
"Not just movements they could do to help with pain, but mental mindsets," she said. "Let's say you stub your toe. You can train yourself how to react in that moment. By the time the pain receptor in your brain says 'that hurts,' it does not hurt at the level it would have."
She said she trains mothers through affirmations and "training the body to do new habits."
Once the baby is ready for birth, she helps support the mother until the baby is born.
Seeing both baby and mother happy and healthy is one of the job's rewards, she said.
"When you go to the postpartum meeting and you hear them go through their birth stories with you, and they have this feeling of joy on their face. They tell us that, even though the birth did not go exactly as planned, they are still in love with the process."
Fitness is medicine
her body needs
Fitness is more than exercise for Smith.
She said she usually works out three times a week at home or at The Fort Strength and Fitness.
Her regimen at the gym involves strength training and high-intensity interval training. Strength training usually involves weights while high-intensity focuses on cardiovascular exercises.
"I just adjust it to what my body can handle," she said. "If I can't do the heavy lifting that day, I'll adjust it and I'll still get the muscle movement, and I still walk away feeling like my body got the medicine it needs."
She said her "Fort family" helped her get through a down time, after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.
Smith also works out away from the gym. She said one of the gym coaches also teaches a Christian form of yoga.
"I do a lot of other things, stretching and yoga, meditation," she said. "That's a big thing, prayer time with God. I just spend time with God to keep my mind and my spirit fit."
She said she learned to pay attention to what her body needs.
"I do a lot of what's called bedtime yoga," she said. "If my pain level is high, I can do yoga in my bed and it's very light, very soothing."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My husband was born here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"There's a lot of people, they approach you and ask questions. They see your logo. I've had so many people walk up. They're super kind. This morning at the grocery store, someone walked up and said, 'your daughter's hair is so pretty.' They're so willing to give compliments and make someone smile."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If we had more healthy options. Not just eateries, but a Whole Foods or a Sprouts. Give us more options. Support new things that come into town."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My brother-in-law, Randy Hall. He passed away a couple of years back. From the moment I came into town, he always took me under his wing, came in to check on me, make sure we were OK, always showed love no matter what anybody else said. He just constantly had words of wisdom."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The birth of my son. It turned out to be a joyous thing. We lost a twin, and then we had him, but it was due to an emergency caesarean. I just remember all the bad of the pregnancy. As soon as I looked into his eyes, I just felt all the worry just disappear."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I go to my kids' events. I exercise at The Fort Strength & Fitness. I do Bible studies."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is a community that is loving and kind, but also very quiet. It's just a safe space for our family."
MEET Jaclyn Smith
AGE: 37.
HOMETOWN: Gore.
EDUCATION: Gore High School, Connors State College, degree in criminal justice from Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Certified birth doula and certified childbirth educator.
FAMILY: Husband, Scott; one son, Evan; daughter Jaylee; fostering two children.
CHURCH: New Community Church.
HOBBIES: Reading educational books, spending time with family, crochet.
