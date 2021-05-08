A dog loving neighbor helped Natasha Benge get involved with animal rescue five years ago.
Benge said she used to help at Muskogee Animal Shelter, and another shelter volunteer moved behind her.
"We got to talking, because her dogs and my dogs barking at each other by the fence," Benge said. "She told me she volunteered at Fur Babies, and she gave me Delsie's number."
Since meeting with Fur Babies Founder Delsie Lewis, Benge said she's been very passionate about helping animals.
"Going out and to catch them or rescue them from bad housing, horrible owners that abuse them, and nursing them back to health is one of the parts I like the most," she said.
Benge learned to love animals partly through her grandmother, who raised chickens near Warner.
"I always wanted to take care of animals. I never thought about what I wanted to be when I grew up," she said.
After graduating high school, Benge helped lay fiber optic cable in Kansas and Missouri. Her uncle was a company supervisor.
"It was a good experience, lot of outside time. I got to learn something new," she said, recalling a challenging time when she drove a backhoe through downtown Kansas City.
"It was very scary," she said. "Bumper-to-bumper traffic, and you're in a backhoe."
She later was a certified nursing assistant and van driver at Pleasant Valley Health Care Center. She went on to work as manager of the center's nutrition department.
"We really try to center ourselves around making sure our residents are very happy," she said.
A heart for all animals
Natasha Benge grew up to love animals.
Favorite pets she used to have included Chance, a dog she got from the Muskogee Animal Shelter and a Rottweiler named Ozzy she got in the eighth grade.
The Webbers Falls native said she also learned to love animals from her grandma, Norma Scott, who lived on the outskirts of Warner.
“I got it from her. She had animals," Benge said. "I was pretty much raised at my grandma’s farm. Living out there we have lots of animals, and taking care of any of them that got hurt."
Her grandma raised chickens and always had dogs.
"If there was a hen that wouldn’t take care of her babies, she would take them in and raise them herself,” Benge said. “We raised many baby chicks in the house. She took care of them. She’s just a nurturer like that. She’d take care of the rabbits."
She said her grandma gave extra care to some animals.
“There was a duck that had seizures one time and she took care of it in the house,” Benge said. “Whenever he’d go into a seizure, she’d sit there and hold him and rock him back and forth until his seizures would go away.”
Fostering dogs leads to happy tears
Benge said her first foster, a Chihuahua mix named Juna, was a little scared and timid at first.
"It was good to see her personality and to see her become comfortable with people, and to know that she was safe," she said.
She ended up adopting that dog, however.
"I call her my little redhead," Benge said.
Some of the foster dogs are in bad enough shape to require a lot of veterinary care and surgery.
"We'd have to put IV fluids on them then and there to survive," she said.
Getting them acquainted takes time.
"It takes time for them to settle in, and a scared dog may be barking and growling. They're just scared," she said. "More than likely, a human didn't do them right before, so they're only doing what they think they should be doing to protect themselves."
She said she gives the new foster "a belly full of food," then a few days to calm down and get used to the new surroundings.
"You'd be surprised how things can change," she said.
Benge said she keeps a foster for however long it takes to find a home or take it to a larger "sister rescue."
"You get to know them, so when it becomes time to adopt, you'll know what home they need to be in, so it won't be the wrong home," she said, adding that when a foster finds a home, "we cry a lot of happy tears."
"You've grown attached to them, you've taken care of them," she said.
Dogs not
her only pets
Benge has a whole menagerie waiting for her when she gets home — eight dogs, two cats, two ducks and a salamander named Sally.
Each has their own challenge.
"Cleaning up after them, probably the ducks," Benge said. "They're pretty laid back, they kind of stay to themselves. We raised them in our house from tiny babies."
She said her goofiest dog is probably Bocephus, the bully. Bullies are smaller than a pit bull.
"And he's just a goofball," Benge said. "He's about a year old. He's just an overgrown puppy."
She said her oldest dog, Bonez, is "mama's baby."
"I've had him since he was about 4 months old," she said. "I rescued him from the shelter.... And he has been by my side through so much in life. My human children will even tell you he's my favorite child."
Velma and Izzy, the two cats, are the picky ones, she said. "They only eat certain cat food."
"Velma is the lover, she wants to sleep in the bed with us, play fetch, do all the fun cat stuff," Benge said. "Izzy, she just does what she wants. You work on her terms — when she wants you to pet her, when she wants you to feed her."
Sally's the easiest pet.
"You feed her a worm, if she gets a worm, she's content with life," Benge said. "That's all she worries about. You don't have to tend to her a whole lot. Just make sure her bed is clean and her water."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I moved up here after I graduated and started working, went to school for my nurses' aide certification and just stayed."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"My family is here, and I like my rescues being here. My family and friends are pretty close, and I've got some that are spread out in other towns. I'm kind of in the center living in Muskogee, and they're spread out around me."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If everyone got their animals spayed and neutered, that would be a blessing for us."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Delsie Lewis. She saw a problem in the community with the animals, and she just made the choice to step out on her own to rescue. She doesn't just talk about it. She always tries to help everyone. She helps all parts of the community."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I met my husband here and I had my kids. I found a dead body one time saving a dog. Remains of an owner. I helped them solve the case when they couldn't find him. That was December 2019. It was right after Thanksgiving. It was in Fort Gibson, though.
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I don't really have a lot of spare time. Other than helping with the dogs, I spend time with my family. I like to do different crafts, make stuff, gardening. We go to a lot of car shows. I cook, I bake cakes, when I have time to cook. I try to sleep whenever I find time."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's home. It's just home."
NAME: Natasha Benge
AGE: 34.
HOMETOWN: Webbers Falls.
EDUCATION: Webbers Falls High School, 2006; Indian Capital Technology Center, certification as nurses' aide.
PROFESSION: Dietary Department manager, Pleasant Valley Health Care Center.
FAMILY: Husband, Wesley Benge; three sons, Robert, Egan, Hayden.
CHURCH: Oak Grove Church.
HOBBIES: "I work a lot and I take care of the dogs. Rescue is what I do as a hobby, helping other people with their animals. Spending time with my family. I like to go to the lake, get on the boat."
