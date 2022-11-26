Community volunteer, real estate agent and retired educator Betty Blackwell says she lives by a President Theodore Roosevelt saying: "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care."
"Showing people you care is a good thing," she said. "I always did that with my family and teaching school, and I do that when I sell real estate. I want to make sure its a good experience."
Blackwell showed her care when adopting two little girls as daughters.
"I was married for 14 years, never had a child. I proceeded to consider adoption, and I contacted everybody under the sun," she said. "Finally, I adopted two little girls who were 4 and 5 in 1982."
She gave birth to a daughter three years later.
A teacher's daughter, Blackwell recalls growing up with high expectations. She recalled one teacher who had a particular influence.
"John Sievert taught at Whittier," she said. "He had all these science books at the back of the room. If you took one home and did a science experiment and brought it to school, you got to demonstrate it before the class."
She attended Central High School in 1966, then Muskogee High School in 1967 and 68.
"I got to graduate from Muskogee High when it was brand new and beautiful and wonderful," she said.
Blackwell spent her entire education career at Hilldale Elementary, first as a teacher, then as a counselor. She earned her real estate license shortly before retiring from Hilldale.
She volunteers at her church, First Baptist Church, where she sings in the choir. She also is active in the community, particularly through Exchange Club of Muskogee and Muskogee Rotary.
A career in education
Betty Blackwell started teaching at Hilldale in 1976, when it was only an elementary school.
"It went to the sixth grade, then the following year, they added a seventh grade, then an eight grade, until they added all the way to the high school," she said. "I think 1982 was the first graduating class."
She said many of her colleagues stayed at Hilldale for as long a she did. One first grade teacher went on to become State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 1991.
"Sandy Garrett was an inspiration, and I loved her," Blackwell recalled. "She was lots of fun. She used to have a telephone in her classroom and she'd get on there and say 'well, I got a call from Santa Claus,' and the kids just loved it."
Blackwell became the Hilldale Elementary counselor after another counselor retired.
"I loved the teaching part of it, but you're also a teacher when you're a counselor," she said. "It became a different way of working with kids, helping them if they had a difficult time. Sometime I helped their families get their utilities on. There were so many different things to do to help the child."
She recalled when a RE/MAX real estate hot air balloon visited the school in the 1990s and she got to ride in the gondola. Years later, she would find herself working for the company.
Helping people find their home
Blackwell said real estate is another "working with people job."
"You meet up with someone and find out what their need is and you go to work trying to help them solve that need," she said. "And it doesn't stop there. You have to do a lot of work to get them to closing."
She has been selling houses for 20 years. She recalled up years and down years.
"It was extremely interesting during this period of COVID," she said. "You would have thought that would have shut real estate down, but all it did was open it up all the more. I don't understand it, unless it was because people started working from home, then they found they could work from anywhere. We had people coming in from other states because we have a good quality of life here. I probably sold more real estate during COVID than I did any other year."
Blackwell said she must remain available for her clients.
"You value their time," she said. "You have to be available when they want to go look, because they have to fit into their work schedule, too."
Volunteering a rewarding task
Blackwell also values the time she spends helping the community through civic groups, such as the Exchange Club of Muskogee
"I like the service of helping other people," she said. "My biggest pleasure is helping make Muskogee a better place to live."
She said she helps set things up for the Exchange Club's Chili and Barbecue Cook-off. Tasks include setting up the judging tent and distributing supplies to cooks.
"We work that area all day long, then we count the votes at the end to see who won all the different things," she said. "It's an all-day event."
Muskogee Rotary also keeps Blackwell busy.
"I work on the Rotary golf tournament. I pass out dictionaries for the schools, I rang the bells for Salvation Army, I worked for Name that Tune and I work with Party in the Park," she said. "They're all spread out throughout the year. Seems like you go from one to another to another and it's just a fun thing to do."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I grew up here. I went to college and came back here. I got a job teaching school and I loved it. I just always loved Muskogee. There are so many positive people here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I love being involved in Muskogee. I love to be of service to people. I belong to Muskogee Exchange Club, and we do the chili cook-off. We work on it for six months and then we finally pull it off. This year, we gave $50,000 to different organizations that help youth. I'm in Rotary, and I love working with the golf tournament. Our church started taking its fall festival to Beckman Park. I like positive people. I like people in service. I just like being out there with people."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"More people being involved. More people reaching out to their neighbor."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"There are so many different people in so many different organizations. I admire the hard-working people in the Exchange Club, who work so hard at these different organizations, and the Rotary Club. I admire the people at my church that work hard. I admire all the people of service. I don't know if I can come to just one person, because there's so many."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"On a Monday when I was told I had the opportunity to adopt two little girls. And my next memorable moment would be when I gave birth to a daughter, because my family means everything to me."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I don't know what spare time is. It seems like I'm always doing something. I love to work in my flower garden. I love to work in my yard. I love to be with friends. I love to play games with my grandkids."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's an awesome place to live. It's a great place to raise a family, a great place to get involved in the community and enjoy life."
MEET Betty Blackwell.
AGE: 72.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Whittier Elementary; Alice Robertson Junior High; Muskogee Central Class of 1968; Bachelors degrees in elementary education and accounting, Northeastern State University. Master’s degree in counseling.
PROFESSION: Retired school counselor. Currently, real estate agent.
FAMILY: Three daughters, Tonya, Brenda and Becca; four grandchildren.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: "I walk every morning, even if it's cold weather. I love to travel. I just love to be with people."
