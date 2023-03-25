Okie from Muskogee: Blankenship embraces those in need

Gospel Rescue Mission Development Manager Daniel Blankenship said he's always been drawn to shy outsiders and marginalized people.
"That's how I felt growing up," he said. "I wasn’t sure what I wanted as a child. I was extremely shy, I never pictured myself working much with people."
He said his family moved around a lot while he was growing up in Oklahoma City. They lived in Oregon when he was a high school freshman. They moved to Muskogee, to stay, when Blankenship was a sophomore.
In high school, Blankenship got involved with the youth of Chandler Road Church of Christ.
"I had a young teacher at church who forced me to get out of my comfort zone a little bit," he said.
Blankenship graduated from Hilldale High School with a desire to preach. When he contacted a preaching school, they directed him to the Adventures in Missions program.
"It’s a missionary type preaching school, and I learned about different cultures," he said. "There is nine months of study, then you spend a year to two years working with a church. Some go overseas. I went to inner-city San Antonio."
After serving mission programs and churches near New York City, Memphis and Sallisaw, Blankenship came back to Muskogee. He said he worked at a church, but it was not a good fit.
Then he responded to an opening for a men's director at Gospel Rescue Mission. He served there for four years before leaving to work in retail.
"It didn’t have the same kind of fulfillment for me," Blankenship said.
He returned to Gospel Rescue Mission in January as development manager.
"I used to always say primary job description is to believe in others when they can't believe in themselves," he said. "So I want to see the potential in each person.”
The road to
inspiration
Daniel Blankenship credits his youth minister, Jerry Savage at Chandler Road Church of Christ, with helping him get over of his shyness.
"I had a heart for people that were in inner cities, homeless and were kind of on the outskirts, marginalized, disenfranchised," Blankenship said. "I knew I wanted to do something for others."
He said Savage took time to get to know him and include him in things, in spite of his shyness.
"He would make sure I would feel comfortable," he said. "I think he saw some potential there, kind of a genuineness that wanted to grow and help others, but didn't know how to get started."
Blankenship recalled that Savage gave him devotionals to read aloud in public.
"He would have me read it, first in class, then in front of the whole church," he said. "I was about 15 at the time. At 17, they had me go and speak at other churches. I learned that if I could speak in front of a group, it would be easier for me to speak with people one-on-one, like I had discovered some kind of voice within."
He recalled that, despite the initial shyness, he liked speaking, "and the encouragement people gave really helped."
Blankenship said he now wants to "be the one that inspires somebody to greater things."
Helping others find
place to belong
Blankenship recalled wanting to preach, but found himself directed to mission work in the inner cities.
"At all these places, I learned that people have the same wants and desires," he said. "We all want to have love, we all want to be loved. We all want to have a purpose. And we want people to see us for who we are and not just our race or where we live."
After college, he was a youth minister in Islip on New York's Long Island.
"That was a good cultural experience because it was primarily an African American church, but there were also a lot of people from Haiti, West Indies, Jamaica," he said. "It was an urban style, kind of inner city type."
He recalled seeing a need for reconciliation among different races and ethnicities.
Blankenship then spent four years with Memphis Urban Ministries in Tennessee. He said he worked in neighborhoods with a high poverty rate.
"Memphis at that time was in the poorest Zip code in the country," he said. "I would hear conversations, and they would talk about how things seemed hopeless, and get out of their situation."
He said he encouraged the residents to find their hope through community.
"Many found resources they desperately needed at the churches," he said. "They found a place to belong, to have purpose."
Having impact
in Muskogee
Gospel Rescue Mission gave Blankenship several avenues for ministry.
He spent four years as men's director.
"I was working with men, overseeing all the aspects of the men’s department, everything from checking them in to seeing how they were doing on their job searches," he said.
During those years, GRM moved from South Second Street to a newly renovated building on Court Street.
"Moving into the new place allowed opportunity where we’re helping you become new," he said.
Blankenship left GRM in 2021 and worked in retail for a a few years. He volunteered at the mission before returning in January as development manager.
I work on the development end as far as trying tor recruit volunteers, and I try to provide education for the community on poverty-related issues," he said. “I still have a lot of interaction with the guests, just in a different formation."
Blankenship said his work lets him do what he originally sought to do — "being able to work with men and women that are hurting."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents moved here in 1992, just before my sophomore year of high school. We had moved around a little bit, Oklahoma City, and spent a year in Oregon, and moved back to Oklahoma and landed in Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the people around here. I made some good relationships and friendships. It's a good place to raise my kids."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"People coming together to learn from each other and to revitalize the community and bring more hope and life into the city."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My mom and dad, Joann and Ralph Blankenship, are very resilient. They've been married over 60 years and have overcome house fires and flooding. Just their strength. My wife, Kellie, I really admire her strength. She's had some health scares recently. Her positive attitude through it all has helped in her healing."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Our youngest son was born here. Our other kids were rather young when we moved back here. I was a minister, so I moved around to different churches."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I like to read and gain knowledge. I enjoy reading. I like to watch OU football."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A community with a lot of potential, a good place for families and the greater community to come together and help make the community a stronger and better place to live."
MEET Daniel Blankenship
AGE: 46.
HOMETOWN: "I consider Muskogee my hometown, but I moved here in high school. Before that we moved around a bit."
EDUCATION: Hilldale High School, 1995; Adventures in Missions, Lubbock, Texas, 1996-1999; Degree in Biblical Studies, Lubbock Christian University.
PROFESSION: Development manager, Gospel Rescue Mission.
FAMILY: Wife, Kellie; four sons, Andrew, Timothy, Jeremiah, Joshua.
CHURCH: Boulevard Christian Church.
HOBBIES: Riding bicycle, working out, watching sports.
