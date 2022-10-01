Michael Boutwell loves searching for stories, whether with a videocamera or a metal detector.
"I’m just fishing in a bunch of different ponds, trying to do unique things," he said, adding that everything he's tried has been self-taught.
Boutwell has filmed Civil War reenactments from Honey Springs to Gettysburg.
"At Honey Springs, there might be 350 reenactors. You go to Gettysburg, and there’s thousands," he said. "We would put it together with the photos we would take and the music. The reenactors and public would buy them. I had no experience. I was green, so my father-in-law bought the business."
He kept learning about videography over the next few years.
"I did some production work in a studio," he said. "People would come, whether it’s churches or a commercial and asked, 'can you film this.' Then you gotta go to the station and pay the station, God only knows how much they’d charge you."
The Internet has made things easier, he said. "You can do pretty much of the same work with your iPhone if you’re good."
For the past three or so years, Boutwell has worked with a couple of doctors, filming interviews with people who believed they have seen Bigfoot.
His latest interest involves metal detecting. He said a friend got him interested.
Boutwell recalled going to Arkansas to buy an $800 Garrett metal detector.
"I came back and I was like 'I don't know nothing about this, I gotta start learning,'" he said. "I got on Garrett's website and looked at their YouTube and started learning about metal detecting."
He now wants to document people experiencing signs, miracles and wonders.
"I want to go after and get people's story," he said. "I talk to people who tell paranormal stories. I really like talk to people who’ve been healed. I find that very fascinating."
Reenactors' battles historically accurate
Michael Boutwell says Civil War reenactors are sticklers for historic accuracy. He said he has had to stay in army tents and even eat the same types of food like soldiers had to do.
"We would literally dress up like they did, in uniform, and do everything they did down to their underwear and socks," Boutwell said. "We would even go as far as taking old ammunition boxes and put a hole in it and put the camera inside, to try to get the shots."
He has videotaped skirmishes and well as military balls, all done in period costume.
He recalled tales of Union and Confederate troops camping across from each other.
"And they would come across the creek and play cards at night, and they would tell each other when they got done at night 'I hope I don't see you tomorrow on the battlefield,'" he said.
Often, before reenacting a famous battle, the groups would have a skirmish and let the losing side win, Boutwell said.
"When it came to the actual day of the battle, they would try to stay with the storyboard of what actually took place," he said. "They wouldn't veer from it."
In search of Bigfoot
Following Bigfoot searches was more unpredictable, Boutwell said.
"I didn’t have a script, I didn't have a storyboard, I didn't have nothing, I just said 'badabang badaboom' and I got in the vehicle with them and traveled and documented," he said.
Boutwell said the show was a podcast show that's gone visual under the name "Monster 911."
"We'd get hundreds or thousands of people who would call us, and we'd just interview them, get their story and if it was a good story, then we'd publish it and put it out there," he said.
He said he's gone out on two or three actual video hunts, including some in the southeastern Oklahoma town of Honobia.
"They look for clues, they look for footprints, they look for hair samples," he said. "We've used infrared cameras a couple of times."
Does Boutwell believe in Bigfoot?
"We do have a lot of credible stories that I've heard and seen from people who said, 'this just happened to me.' But as far as me just going out on location and documenting stuff, I have not seen personally anything. But I can say there's a lot of people we've interviewed and heard stories from who are credible people. It's not your moonshiner in the backwoods," he said.
New hobby challenging
Boutwell has found all sorts of things in the few months he's been metal detecting.
"I've gone out and started just on my own, just going around scanning, digging, learning, looking," he said. "One of the first things I found — and Brenda my girlfriend was helping me — was an old LTD hood ornament."
He also has found an old red cat's eye marble, some old keys. Many of those were found near a 1940s era house that his son rents. A house next door had been demolished.
"I've gone four or five times, and now I'm back to studying," Boutwell said. "You have to hone in and learn it. It's basically tones. It will be under the ground, and when you scan it, it will make a tone. "
A beeping hand-held device called a carrot hones in on the metal item more closely.
"It will tell you if it's a nickel, dime, quarter, what type of material it is," he said.
Boutwell now combines videography with his metal detecting.
"You can't just walk up to somewhere and start scanning," he said. "I thought that if I asked, then I could get a good back story on that property. I can do the back story, do some scanning then pick up some artifacts, that would be more interesting."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My father pastored here, and we moved here in 1980."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the diversity. I drive around and I see these great big, huge homes that are, in my mind, almost a mansion. It amazes me how nice and beautiful they are and they're old now, and a lot are falling down. Now I have this fascination about learning about the history."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Muskogee has a great story behind it. If there were finances available that could fund a lot of things that could be restored to bring economic development back to Muskogee. That and work. I think Muskogee could bring in more good jobs, where people can make a good living."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Mr. Parker. I was good friends with his son. He was a business owner and an entrepreneur, and just the way he raised his children and the environment."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"School dances, football games. All my friends at school. Going to the skating rink with my friends. Dragging Main. My father pastoring at the church was very important to me."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Most of my time is spent being outdoors, whether it's hunting or fishing. Now I've taken up metal detecting. I really enjoy going out and getting stories. It really is fascinating to hear people's stories, whether it's a religious story, a Bigfoot story, a UFO story or whatever."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A wonderful, beautiful place. It has a lot of attractions."
MEET Michael Boutwell
AGE: 56.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale High School, class of 1985. Tulsa Community College.
PROFESSION: Structures mechanic at Nordam in Tulsa.
FAMILY: Three children, eight grandchildren.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Christian.
HOBBIES: Fishing, hunting, videography, metal detecting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.