Okie from Muskogee: Boyd shares her talents with others

Elizabeth Boyd puts plenty of color in her paintings, her photography, her voice.
"I love color," Boyd said.
Singing and dancing were the first loves, Boyd said. She said she always sang in school choirs and performed in the show choir.
However, she said she didn’t sing outside school or church until she ran into an old school friend, Micheal Rappe, who invited her to sing with some of his gigs.
She moved on to doing musicals, starting with "Chicago" at Muskogee Little Theatre in 2011.
Boyd developed her interest in photography early, as well.
"I remember being barely a teenager and loving being behind a camera," she said. "I had a pretty good natural eye for things, and that just continued to grow as I got older."
She started with nature photography, then started doing portraits and detail shots.
Her interest in painting didn't start until adulthood.
Boyd said she went to a friend's painting party several years ago and was surprised at how well she did.
“I ended up falling in love with it,” she said. “When I got home, I just started painting for friends or for myself.”
About two or three years ago, Boyd got a little more serious.
“I realized I had that desire to learn more," she said. "I was curious about all the different styles, all the different techniques. I just started and worked on it every single day."
She recalled how her desire to paint survived a debilitating issue with her hands a couple of years ago.
"I couldn’t even pick up a paint brush," she said. "Once it was healed, I started back and never stopped. It was last year when I decided I was going to use the talent that I was given."
Boyd said she and her husband have a Tuesday night street ministry, "Salt and Light," where they hand out food and water to people they meet.
Boyd continues to learn painting
Elizabeth Boyd says she cannot draw.
Instead, she said, her art comes through "layers and layers of brush strokes and movement until I get what I want."
Boyd uses acrylics, which are easy and inexpensive.
"It dries a lot quicker than oil does, which can be a good thing and a bad thing," she said. "It allows you to finish quicker. But in terms of blending, sometimes the paint dries too fast."
She said she uses a brush to blend colors and a palette knife to add texture. She used a painting of a bold blue bird as an example.
"The background colors are blended," Boyd said. "But everything else, the branches, the flowers, they were all defined with a palette knife."
She said she loves all styles of painting and would love to learn how to do watercolor and oil.
Boyd also loves the feeling of finishing a painting.
"If you're thinking to yourself 'am I finished,' then you're not finished," she said. "I know when I'm finished because I won't even question it anymore. It's perfect the way it is."
Music is a recurring theme.
"I can't tell you how many guitars I have done, maybe 40 or 50," she said.
Developing new friends with music
Boyd found a family performing with "Legends of Rock 'n' Roll."
"We started that band with an actual play at Muskogee Little Theatre, "The Buddy Holly Story" in 2013," she said. "Our band grew so close during that show that we decided we didn't want to separate."
In 2014, Jim Blair, who played Holly in the show, and the band decided to go on the road. Boyd and Angelina Cummings sang back up as "the Snowbirds."
"That was just wonderful, '50s and '60s rock 'n' roll," Boyd recalled. "We did an annual Christmas Show for the Salvation Army Angel Tree benefit. It was really just a magical thing as a band family."
Boyd's role in the group took on an added dimension after she played the lead role in MLT's "Always . . . Patsy Cline" in 2016.
"Every once in a while, Jim would see how much the audience would love Patsy Cline, or they may have recognized me from the play and would say 'we want her to sing,'" Boyd said. "That happened so often, we just started adding it to our set list when we'd go out and perform somewhere."
The group played at casinos, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Tulsa's Jazz Hall of Fame and other venues until Blair died in 2020.
"We spent so much time together, we just became a family," she said.
Photography a developing hobby
Boyd's early photos involved sunsets, water, mountains, "anything that had to do with nature and being outdoors."
She shot with a 35 mm Fuji film camera.
"It was excruciating waiting for the film to be developed to see if your pictures turned out," she said.
However, she said she was pleased with what she saw.
"I want the photo to feel the way I feel when I look at something," she said. "I love sunsets and sunrises. They make me feel good. What I want to do is capture exactly what I'm feeling there. And it's hard."
Boyd also enjoys doing portraits and photographing details. She recalled shooting photos of an beautiful old doorknob at a Eureka Springs, Arkansas, hotel.
"I wanted to capture its timelessness," she said. "I want to take pictures of things people might look past. Another thing I took in Eureka was just a set of stairs that wound around."
Her painting has affected her photography.
"It has made me take a step back and think more about what I'm wanting to portray in my photography," she said. "It definitely made me want to stick with finding things that are naturally colorful, or finding something not colorful and making it colorful."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents moved here with my three siblings and myself in 1989. We were very young."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I really love the community here. There are so many good people here. What I love best is that there is a lot of talent here, whether it's art, definitely music, and theater."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I would like to see some more growth with our businesses, especially our small businesses, our local businesses. I like what's happening in the downtown area. We're getting some more here and there. I would like to see our historic downtown come back to life and see more people invest in downtown Muskogee."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Jim Paul Blair and Ronald Boren. They are what I would call musical encyclopedias. Even beyond their knowledge of music history, they were incredibly talented. They never ceased to amaze me with the things they could do with music."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being cast as Patsy Cline in the 'Always . . . Patsy Cline,' at Muskogee Little Theatre. That was a dream role for me. If I never acted again, I would be happy. It was everything I wanted it to be and more."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I spend a lot of time just painting. I am trying to go from it just being a hobby to hopefully creating a business."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Great place to come and raise a family, great place to get your fill of culture. If you love art, this is the place to be."
