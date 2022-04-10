A red muffler with “1911” knitted in white kept Jordan Brown warm during a recent outdoor gathering.
Brown said his aunt knitted it in honor of his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, which was founded in 1911. It shows his dedication to a group that means a lot to him.
He has belonged to several such groups in his life.
Brown played football from third grade until his sophomore year in college.
“It’s always been a part of my identity until the time I stopped playing,” he said.
His parents, he said, were role models in his life.
“They always taught me right from wrong, let me make my own decisions and learn from them, as well as learning from their past mistakes,” Brown said. “They really instilled the Golden Rule in me — treat others the way you would want to be treated. I carried that with me through life.”
He said his mother taught at a day care center, and his father was a probation officer.
“Actually, I started majoring in criminal justice to follow in the footsteps of my father,” Brown said.
After college, Brown began selling real estate. He recently started working at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, where he is a patient experience specialist.
He finds time to get involved with the community.
“Being a part of the community, being involved in the community and being in the community gives you a stronger sense of belonging,” he said. “You are helping in ways you otherwise wouldn’t, picking up trash, going to different events. There’s the mentoring with my fraternity. There are many ways to impact the up-and-coming generation. You can be that person that someone sees and says, ‘I want to do that.’”
He serves on the City of Muskogee’s Historic Preservation Board.
Brown got involved with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People a few years ago.
“It was a lot of stuff going around in country at the time, injustices and inequalities,” he said. “I began thinking to myself, ‘how can I get involved?’”
Learning lessons
playing football
Jordan Brown got a strong sense of teamwork as a Muskogee High School Rougher, playing football under coach Matt Hennesy. As a strong safety, Brown mainly played defense.
“I like hitting people, tackling,” he said. “That was probably my niche.”
For a while, he had an older teammate named Jordan Brown, who also was a defensive back and receiver on a special team. He said he was known as Y.J. and the older teammate was O.J.
“He worked very hard, and he had a very good work ethic in football,” Brown said. “Some of the older guys, we kind of looked up to them.”
Brown recalled one memorable game against Broken Arrow in his senior year.
“There was a Hail Mary throw in the last seconds of the game from Archie Bradley,” he said. “There was another game. It was against Owasso, and we were down, I want to say, maybe 14 to zero at halftime, and we won the game 16 to 14.
He said being involved in sports taught him about teamwork,
“It instills a confidence in you,” he said. “It instills hard work, endurance and a certain mentality as far as the way your mind works. There are so many different scenarios and strategies, X’s and O’s you have to be mindful of. Football really teaches you that aspect.”
Building from
fraternity’s influence
Brown found further bonding through the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at Northeastern State University.
He said he was first attracted “by the people who were in it on my campus.”
“They were very business-minded, hard-working individuals I saw around campus,” he said. “When I started asking questions about Kappa Alpha Psi, their purpose, it kind of attracted me to them.”
Brown summed his college fraternity experience up as eventful.
“There was a lot of business and pleasure,” he said. “Starting off, we were around them 24/7. People like that, you create lifelong friendships.”
He said he remained active because of the bonds he formed in the college chapter, as well as the fraternity’s involvement in the community.
“Throughout the years, I’ve continued to kind of grow within the fraternity,” he said.
The fraternity hosts the mentoring program, Guide Right, for young men from sixth-grade through their senior year.
“We kind of teach them some life skills, stuff they don’t get when they don’t have people to look up to and to show them,” Brown said. “We put out fliers or information. Their parents bring them in.”
Serving to
maintain history
One way Brown serves the community is through the City of Muskogee Historic Preservation Commission.
“That was something Mayor Coleman was talking to me about. It was something he kind of wanted me to do,” Brown said. “I was talking to him about it, finding out what it did.”
Brown was appointed in August 2021. He said he didn’t know much about Muskogee’s historic structures before then.
“I had seen some of the plaques outside of the houses and read those,” he said. “And I was always kind of interested.”
He said he found a real sense of purpose by serving on the board.
“Of preserving history, and why preserving history is important,” he said. “I think that purpose is knowing what has happened before, keeping mindful of certain traditions.”
One surprising thing Brown said he discovered is the number of Native American markers around Muskogee.
“I knew about the Native American history, but as far as just having markers here,” he said. “I knew there was a lot of it in Tahlequah.”
He said he also sees a lot of African-American history worth preserving.
“It’s in the works of being more noticeable,” he said.
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born here. My family kind of stayed. What brought me back was the community, the environment, the small-town feel you don’t really get in a lot of places. I’ve lived in Tulsa and I’ve lived in Oklahoma City. I lived in Ada a little bit, and Tahlequah. Something about Muskogee that makes you want to be part of this community, strive to make it better as well.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The people. Friendly people. A community feel. There’s lots of support here.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“We would need a lot more entertainment, family entertainment. It would help it to grow and make it expand.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“The past few years, Mayor Coleman, for sure. He’s just been helping me, mentoring me, introducing me to new people, teaching me about life and how to act. Some of the things you don’t necessarily learn growing up.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Playing football here in Muskogee has really given me the lifelong connections. My classmates, the classes before me and some of the classes that came after me.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I am the vice president of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity alumni chapter. That takes up a great deal of my time. I also am a member of NAACP. I’m also part of Muskogee Historic Preservation Board.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is a place where you can come and grow, set down roots and get that family feel of community.”
MEET Jordan Brown
AGE: 30.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Cherokee Elementary; Ben Franklin Science Academy; Muskogee High School, class of 2009; East Central Oklahoma University; Degree in criminal justice from Northeastern State University; Master’s degree in business administration, Southern Nazarene University, 2018.
PROFESSION: Patient experience specialist, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
FAMILY: Daughter, Amaya, 5.
CHURCH: Deans Chapel Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: “Gaming. Sports. Anything competitive, bowling, basketball, axe throwing, ping pong, doesn’t matter, as long as it is competitive. Spending time with my daughter.”
