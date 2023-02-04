Glennetta Mayes finds balance while juggling work as a registered nurse, community care manager and CPR instructor.
And she does all this while interning and finishing a master's degree in behavioral health at Langston University.
"People ask, 'How did you do this,'" Mayes said, surrounded by Bible verses and reminders to be thankful. "I know I found favor by the Lord. He's the only way."
She said it took several years for her to discover what she calls the source of her strength.
“Growing up, I was born to a single mother. My father wasn't in my life,” she said. “Most of my family at that point hadn't graduated. Then I graduated and kept going.”
Mayes said she first considered being a nurse when she was in high school.
"Then I started going to school, and I didn't realize it took so much time, and I started trying different stuff and hospice solidified it," she said. "I knew I where I was supposed to be."
Mayes looks back fondly on her years as a home health aide.
"Physically, you knew that you couldn't do it the rest of your life," she said. "But mentally, it was probably the greatest position I ever had."
Mayes especially cherishes the relationships she had with patients and their families. Some of those relationships remain until this day.
She went on to get her degree and certification as a registered nurse, then began work at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center. After a few years, she prayed about taking that next step toward earning a master's degree.
Classes in cardiopulmonary resuscitation came as a vision, Mayes said. She bought equipment and underwent training.
Mayes said she relaxes by walking at Civitan Park. She also works in her garden.
"I can go out there and stay out there for hours," she said. "On Saturday, I get out there at 10 or 11 and stay out there until it's pitch black."
Hospice care
emotionally tough
Glennetta Mayes said being a home health aide was hard at times, "but you receive so much back."
"You're building those relationships," she said. "Full-time, I haven't been at Hometown since 2017, but I have families I still love and still love me from 20 years ago."
She began work at Hometown Health when she was 25. The work, which involved lifting and transferring patients, could be physically taxing.
"And there was so much driving," she said. "At one point, I would go to the nursing home in Glenpool making hospice visits."
It also could take an emotional toll.
"You have to balance it because otherwise, you can get overwhelmed with death after death," she said. "There would be times we'd have 30 deaths a month. Over time, it would wear you down. The part that I loved, that you could get so close to them, and they were dying."
Mayes went on to become an RN case manager, which she said was not as emotional.
"I'm making sure everything is in order, because we have social workers," she said. "Being a case manager, I had so many that I had to take care of, I was able to leave it in the hands of other staff members, so I wasn't so close as I was when I was a home health aide."
Caring for
patients with words
Mayes job at the VA medical center is different from past work, yet it's the same in special ways.
"Of course, the documentation is different, skills are different, but primarily, it's about caring for people, talking and listening," she said. "I absolutely love it, I love the veterans. They're respectful."
She said she admires the veterans for their history and wisdom.
"If you listen to them — some of them don't like to talk about certain things — but some of them, when they start talking, I love it," she said.
Mayes said she talks to about 10 veterans each day, checking on their outside care. Many love talking on the phone.
"So many of the patients, they just want to talk, especially now that I'm majoring in behavioral health," she said, adding that pursuit of a master's degree gives her added insight.
"What I'm discovering is that they know that there's a problem, but they don't know how to channel things," she said "So it's just talking to them and showing them how to make that path."
Teaching CPR
to help others
Mayes takes her CPR Coming to You classes to various churches, health care programs and other groups. She offers CPR classes on weekends and evenings, so people don't have to take off work. Mayes teaches life savers and basic life support, using a video required by the American Heart Association.
"As the video is played, we go back and do the training as it is being watched," she said.
Many people don't understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, Mayes said. People took notice when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a January game and someone did CPR, she said.
"Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops, it's just sitting there quivering, it's not pumping," Mayes said. "A heart attack is a blockage. You can have a heart attack and go into cardiac arrest."
CPR's value isn't limited to health care providers, first responders or schools, she said.
"Most people are made to get a CPR certification," she said. "But most of the time CPR is needed is when it is a loved one."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born and raised here. This is what I know. I'm here by choice because I can leave if I wanted to. I love the people. I honestly believe my jobs really introduced me to people and situations I may not normally have been into. I just love the atmosphere."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the size, but I also love the fact that it's growing, that it's starting to build. At one point, I told my husband I was kind of sad because all the buildings were vacant. It's really a blessing to see that it's starting to sprout again."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Continue to bring businesses. I love the fact that the restaurants are coming, but I would love if we had some industry, some factories, and keep our young people here. I want activity. I want them to come back home to stay."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Apostle Marnita Archie. She's an example. So many times you see people say, 'do this' and 'do that,' and they do one thing and expect to teach you another. She lives by example. She's been a blessing to my family, to my marriage. And my family has made me who I am. Most of what I do is for my family."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Getting saved and baptized. I've actually been baptized twice. The first time I did it because some friends were doing it. As I got older and continued to grow in the faith, as an adult my life started changing. I chose to get baptized again. I took on a whole new relationship."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I walk and I watch the Food Network. I don't know why, because I don't really care for cooking. "
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Friendly. I truly do believe it's God's country. Prosperous. Growing. Place of hope. Place of opportunity."
MEET Glennetta Mayes.
AGE: 49.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Grant Foreman Elementary; Alice Robertson Junior High; Muskogee High School, class of 1992; Associate's in nursing, Connors State College; Bachelor's in nursing, Northeastern State University; working on master's on behavioral health at Langston University.
PROFESSION: Full-time community care manager at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center; part-time practicing registered nurse, Hometown Hospice; co-own CPR Coming to You.
FAMILY: Husband, Donald; two sons; one daughter; three grandchildren.
CHURCH: Faith Deliverance Christian Center.
HOBBIES: "I love to walk. I love crafting, but I do it in spurts."
