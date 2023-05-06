Michele Seymour finds creative ways to make things better through music and interior design.
She's made careers out of both.
Seymour grew up around music.
"My parents were musical," she said. "My mom especially was in band and choirs when I was growing up. I took piano lessons when I was young. It was just always around us and part of our family."
She said Enid, her hometown, was a good place for music. It hosts the Tri-State Music Festival each May.
“It was ‘the thing’ before they had all these other music contests you could go to in Texas and Nashville,” she said. "Participants were staying in churches because it was bigger than hotels could accommodate. It lasted for days.”
Seymour earned a bachelor's degree in music education, vocal performance from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She taught school before deciding to switch her career path toward interior design.
"When I got older I wanted to try something else," she said. "Design was just as interesting to me as music. That's when I decided to go to graduate school and get a degree."
Interior design goes far beyond decor. Seymour said she learned about building codes and how to create flow in a space.
"It's more than just arranging pictures on a wall," she said.
Seymour returned to teaching music after the architecture firm she worked for went out of business.
She still did some interior design work, including remodeling a friend's house to become more handicapped accessible.
"When she died, I thought this would be a great floor plan to share with my mom," she said. "It already had some of the modifications for handicapped."
Seymour left her teaching job late last year and got a job with the VA. She said the job allows her to work from home and spend time with her mother.
Long-term goals have changed
Michele Seymour recalls the best part of teaching music was building relationships with the students.
"Encouraging them to work towards doing their best," she said. "The work of practicing."
At first, she taught mostly middle school and high school. Early schools included Bristow, then Western Heights near Oklahoma City. She spent six years at Tahlequah before taking time off to do interior design. She later spent 10 years teaching music at Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary and Fort Gibson Middle School.
Seymour said she noticed a difference between the early years and later years.
"The first 10 years, kids had a better understanding of long-term goals," she said. "But now that technology's kind of everywhere, it's a little harder work now because everything's so immediate. You still get them to focus on practicing, the long-term to meet a goal."
She found ways to keep the later students engaged. Each spring, Fort Gibson Middle School choir did musicals as "101 Dalmatians," "Lion King," "Seussical" and "Into the Woods."
"All of them were junior productions," she said. "About an hour each."
Challenges with switching careers
Seymour said she switched from a music career to interior design because she wanted new challenges.
"Going back to graduate school was a challenge," she said. "Learning a whole new subject and content area and computer software, autoCAD, Photoshop and all the things that go with design were hugely challenging. But I enjoyed that challenge."
She recalled doing design work at several area churches, including Southeast Baptist Church. She also did design work at Muskogee Public Schools after the 2007 bond issue.
"We did a lot of work at the high school," she said. She recalled working with another designer on the high school cafeteria's varied dining areas.
"We also designed an elementary school in Morris," she said. "And when Twin Oaks was hit by a tornado, we did a lot on that school."
Designing for churches and schools have similar challenges than designing for homeowners, she said.
"The biggest challenge across the board is being able to explain to someone in a way they can visualize a space before it even exists," she said. "That's hard for people to envision, especially for a building that hasn't even been built yet."
Still has music to enjoy
Seymour continues to find joy in music as she participates in the St. Paul United Methodist Church choir.
"Music is something I just always have enjoyed," she said. "I enjoy the performance. I enjoy the team effort. I appreciate the time and efforts other musicians put into learning their instruments, the culmination at concerts or a musical. It's a wonderful payoff to listen to music when you know the work and effort that's behind it."
Music selected for worship relates to the scripture, lesson or sermon of that Sunday.
"You're conveying the same sentiment through singing," she said. "It's all connected."
She said she occasionally sings solos at church, though her work schedule has kept her from singing at very many weddings or funerals recently.
Seymour said singing at church "is a way to show appreciation for the gifts that I was given."
"Not everybody feels comfortable singing, even if they can sing," she said. "If they appreciate music and it helps with their worship, I'm happy to be able to contribute the gifts I was given.
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"An architecture firm got me here. By the time I moved to Muskogee in 2008, I bought my first house ever, on the east side of town. I just really loved the size of this community and the people that I met, they are very warm and welcoming and nice. As the jobs have changed since I've been here, I got into teaching and am now at the VA, it's with the idea that I want to stay in Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the people. I haven't met anybody that's not welcoming. I'm not afraid for my safety. A large percentage of my friends go to the church where I go. It's a nice group of people I fell into and don't want to leave."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"The thing that I have noticed is that the people who are originally from Muskogee tend to be the most critical of Muskogee. I think that sometimes people lose sight of the good things that happen here. I think what would be better for me would be if people shopped locally, do more here, so there could be more here."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"There are many wonderful people I respect and admire greatly, but I think my dearest friend is Ineta Bebb. She's just wonderful in many, many ways. She's a talented musician."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Buying this house. I loved my other house, but this is a wonderful home to share with my mom and start this next chapter of my life."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Spending time with my family, spending time with friends, and projects around the house."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It’s a nice size town, not too big or too small. Anything you need is easily accessible."
MEET Michele Seymour
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Enid.
EDUCATION: Enid High School, 1987; Bachelor in music education, vocal performance, Southwestern Oklahoma State University; master in interior design, Oklahoma State University, 2006.
PROFESSION: Training as veterans service representative at VA.
FAMILY: Mother, Judy Seymour, lives with her.
CHURCH: St. Paul United Methodist CHurch.
HOBBIES: Music. Finding opportunities to attend musicals or concerts in the area. Freelance design projects
