INTRODUCTION
Sherry Coody stitched together many parts of her life with her sewing skills.
She learned to sew while growing up in Warner. She learned from her mother and in heme economics classes.
She learned to quilt at her country church in the Mountain Grove area between Warner and Webbers Falls.
"I taught Sunday school there from the time I was 16 and eventually was the pianist and song leader," she said.
Coody uses her skills to help others. She has taught sewing to girls, ages 13-18, staying at the RISE (Restoring Identities after Sexual Exploitation) residence.
She began quilting on a larger scale several years ago, while working at a sewing store. She said her husband noticed a Gammill Statler Stitcher, a long-arm quilting machine, at the store and told her she needed one.
She now works with Holly Arney at A Stitching Good Time.
Sewing is just one piece of Coody's life.
Coody and her twin sister Terri were born in Muskogee's former Baptist Hospital.
"Dad was a construction worker, and we went to as many as three elementary schools in one year in different states," she said. "Warner was our base."
A love of children drew Coody into teaching. After earning a degree in special education, she taught three years in Warner. She left teaching to care for her grandmother.
Coody now helps her husband cook for Boulevard Christian Church's food ministry. Once each month, she helps the Gee Gals organization cook Sunday supper at Gospel Rescue Mission.
She grows Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, peppers and onions in a home garden. She said a squash plant she planted last year has sprouted back up.
Home-ground bread, dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls also are favorite foods.
"I have a grain grinder that does 20 cups of flour at a time," she said. "Home-ground wheat is healthy."
Sewing as a creative outlet
Sherry Coody has loved the creativity of sewing since she was a child.
"Before my mom would let me use an actual sewing machine, I was making doll clothes with a needle and thread," Coody said. "And the colors of the fabric and putting it together and creating something that could either be useful or just because you like it."
She recalled using a machine at age 9. She said her first outfit was a sleeveless dress.
"I cut a hole in it twice trying to redo the zipper," she said.
It ended up being wearable.
She said she and her sisters got into the 4-H Club at school. She said she took home economics classes through all four years of high school.
After getting married, Coody sewed her children's clothes for a while.
"It was something I felt I benefited my family from for making my kids clothing — until they got old enough that they didn't want Mom making their clothes anymore," she said.
Coody said she was especially thankful to be able to sew her daughter's wedding dress.
"She was very much into the Renaissance Faire at the time, so we made adjustments to the pattern for it to have a Renaissance vibe," she said.
Most recently, she sewed quilts for her grandchildren.
The quilting business has cut into Coody's sewing time.
"But I want to get back into it," she said. "Holly is learning how to sew garments, so she's kind of sparked my interest in it."
Learning fine points of quilting
Coody said women in her country church near Mountain Grove drew her into quilting.
"The older ladies got together with us young moms, and they taught us how to put a quilt top together," she said. "We started with friendship quilts we had for our congregation. They had quilt frames that dropped from the ceiling, and we'd hand-quilt together."
Coody recalled learning the intricacies of quilt stitching.
"As you practiced, you learned to make your stitches smaller," she said. "You learned the right thread to use and how to make it glide easier through the fabric. They taught us how to bind the quilt."
It was all by hand, she said.
"The thinner the needle, the smaller you can make your stitches," she said. "And that was the mark of a good quilter, how small your stitches were.
Part of quilting with the group was the joy of giving the quilt to someone, Coody said.
"And they were the sweetest, kindest women," she said. "They were wonderful mentors, and just really helped disciple me. They were my role models."
Passing on valuable skills
Coody has shared her sewing skills for RISE, which helps girls who are victims of sex trafficking.
"I think it has become one of the worst abuses in the world," Coody said, adding that many of the girls are trafficked by someone they know.
RISE provides the girls with physical, medical and trauma-informed care at a long-term residence in the Muskogee area.
She embroidered hats for an upcoming RISE fundraiser.
Coody also has held sewing classes to help the girls learn life skills.
"How to hem a pair of pants, replace a zipper," she said. "And I've taught them how to make a quilt."
She said that before COVID-19 hit, she was out there several times a month. Some girls were interested in the class. Some weren't.
"The ones that were interested stuck it out and finished," Coody said. "They were very pleased with what they had done."
She recalled one girl who had gone through a very hard day.
"I said what can I do for you, and she said, 'would you sew with me?'" she said. "Yeah, I cried."
Coody said the girl finished what she was sewing and gifted it to someone else.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born in Muskogee, raised in Warner. My husband and I moved to St. Louis. We were there for 14 months and we realized it wasn't home. This is home, the people, the environment, the trees. We love it here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's the perfect size. It's not too big. It's not too small. The people here are genuine. Most of my customers I have become friends with. They're just genuine, good people."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I'm not generally a critiquer. Maybe infrastructure issues, making sure the streets are in good condition and they're well marked. We have had so much new business. The Dollar Tree was doing so well, it expanded. The businesses are doing well here."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I will tell you something I was extremely impressed with, was when Marlon Coleman won the mayoral election, he and his children stood at the corner of York and Chandler with thank you signs. I had never seen that in a candidate, ever. That was extremely impressive."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"When my husband and I bought our home here and we did some renovations on it together."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Working in my garden. Trying to get my house organized after moving my business out of it."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a town that has all the amenities for a family, for a retired couple. And the people I've come across have been very generous with their time and their knowledge."
