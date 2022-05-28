Sheila Gray says she has always liked to doodle and craft.
"Seems like I would draw my name and put hearts in it," Gray said. "I always liked to craft, scrapbook, make cards. I like to decorate and change things up a lot."
People around the world can watch Gray do her craft work on Facebook Live. She offers her crafting tips each day except Sunday on Simply Simple Creations by Sheila.
Gray has worked for Advantage Controls for five years, currently in accounts payable. She earned an associate's degree in accounting.
Gray said she has been crafting off and on forever but didn't start sharing her work online until 2020. Her sister died in February that year.
"She had always encouraged me," Gray said, recalling how she would paint and craft with her nieces.
A crafter she met through Facebook asked to do a Facebook Live project with her. Facebook Live enables users to stream live events on the social-networking site. Viewers can post responses to the content and may be viewed during the livestreamed event.
"I started and never quit," Gray said.
Gray said she taught herself most of the techniques used for various types of crafting.
"I watched people — I started out watching people who were Facebook crafting," she said. "I watched a lady who would do Chalk Couture. I just started watching and learning."
Chalk Couture involves chalk paste, stencils, silk screen and other items.
Gray also creates a variety of house signs, which allows her to demonstrate techniques like wood burning. She shares tips with viewers as her work takes shape along with information about where to get materials and step-by-step instructions for the projects.
"I met a lot of really neat people through this," she said. "I never dreamed it would get as big as it did."
VIGNETTES
Learning the ropes
Sheila Gray recalled making that first Facebook post on May 28, 2020.
"I was a nervous wreck, I was nervous, and my lighting was terrible," Gray said. "My project — I didn't let the glue dry, and a bow fell off — it was memorable, for sure."
That first project was an Independence Day decoration.
"I had a desk in here, and I just propped my phone up," she said. "I didn't have a light ring. I didn't know what I needed starting out. I would prop my phone up and work right there at my desk."
Gray recalled "shaking through the whole thing."
"I never watch my own videos, so I don't know for sure," she said. "Everyone said I did okay. But I guess they liked it."
However, she said she got good responses.
"People wanted me to come back, the ones that watched me," Gray said. "There weren't that many on my first one— probably 10 to 12 people — but they liked what they saw."
Gray said her early posts were streamed from a bedroom. That was before she recognized how poorly her scenes were lit.
"I moved into the dining area, so I'd have to take all my props, everything I needed to take in," she said. "Then I moved into my sunroom for a while."
Gray initially posted her work on Wednesdays and Thursdays. That changed as she learned more about what viewers like.
"I found that in order to get out there for people to see, you have to be more consistent," she said. "I have to do it every night."
Attracting an audience
Gray built a following during the first couple of years — at least 28,000 Facebook users follow her streaming events. But she won't call them followers.
"Jesus has followers, I have friends," she said.
Those friends view from locations as far away as the United Kingdom, South Africa, Iraq and Australia, she said.
"Usually 300 people watch me regularly, lately it's been more," she said. "When I first started I was lucky to get five."
Gray began taking Sundays off.
"Sometimes I do it twice a night, sometimes three times a day," she said. "I help out with my fellow crafters if they need me."
Gray said she meets a lot of "really neat people" through her crafting program.
"You don't realize how many people don't have someone in their lives, so they love to be on Facebook Live so they can interact with people and find people they have things in common with," she said. "We take prayer requests for one another — I have another group especially for prayers."
Gray also has an online mentoring group with nearly 30 people from across the United States. Gray uses that group to help other crafters get started.
"I have them from Ohio, Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Oklahoma," she said. "I have one from Fort Gibson."
Creating a community
Gray now has a more professional way to set up Facebook Live events.
"The only thing I really use is my ring light," she said. "I turn on my ring light, and I have a little lamp beside me, which brings more light in."
The ring light produces a soft, even light and reduces shadows. Gray said the ring light also brightens the room.
She gets her phone ready and attaches it to the light post, adjusting it so she can see the project on the phone.
"Make sure it's down enough to where they can see me, but also see what I'm doing," she said.
Everything is live. If she makes a mistake or there is a mishap — a bow falls off or something similar — Gray might correct it immediately. If her nose itches, she scratches.
Sometimes the cat saunters into the scene.
"Everybody knows my cat," she said. "We're just all friends on there."
The length of the sessions depend on the project.
One night she made a sign in 24 minutes. Another project, a wood-burned board displaying the words "My roost, my rules," took an hour and a half to complete because techniques like torch pasting take more time.
"You have to put your stencil on, you put on your paste, then you have to dry it," Gray said. "As it dries, it burns into the wood."
Gray said she strives to be mindful of the crafters — as many as 800 at times — because she knows people want to support others. She tries to limit her events to 45 minutes to an hour because "my attention span is not that long."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE? "
I was born and raised here, never have left."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I just love the small community. I like it that they're getting boutiques to open up in downtown and bringing more activity. I like that you know everybody. This is home."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"We need more shopping, more clothing stores."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST? Kelly Payne pastor of Timothy Baptist. "He's there for anyone in need. If you need him any time, it doesn't matter day or night, he checks on you. He's uplifting. He's encouraging."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Having my children. One was born in Tahlequah, and one was born in Tulsa, but I was pregnant here, and they were all raised here."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I craft. I spend time with my family. My mother-in-law has a pool, we spend time at the pool. I love to travel. I've traveled to Ohio, where my grandbabies live. We've gone to Kentucky. We've gone to Illinois. We've gone to Arizona, Broken Bow."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It is a family-oriented town, and it's a close-knit community."
MEET Sheila Gray
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Pershing Elementary, West Junior High, Muskogee High class of 1990. Attended Connors State College
PROFESSION: Accounts Payable department at Advantage Controls.
FAMILY: Husband, Terry Gray; four children, five grandchildren with one on the way.
CHURCH: Timothy Baptist Church and The Brick.
HOBBIES: Crafting, shopping, being with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.