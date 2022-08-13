As a minister and community board member, Samuel Craig knows the value of a promise.
He recalled making a promise to God that he would dedicate his life to ministry if his father could live one more year.
Craig followed that promise through classes at Oral Roberts University, then at American Christian College and Seminary. He served African Methodist Episcopal Churches in El Reno, Pauls Valley, Midwest City, Langston and Taft for 30 years. He is pastor emeritus at Taft's Flipper Chapel AME.
He also recalled the oath he took before going to Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force, an oath to protect the Constitution and adhere to the leadership of the United States.
"I took that seriously," Craig said.
In high school, he had gone to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
"We went because we were being denied education, jobs and voting rights," he said. "I went to Vietnam, came home and found the same issues. That was very confusing."
He said he wondered why he even took that oath when he entered the military.
"Why did I hold my hand up when it didn't mean anything," he said. "I did what I could to be a good citizen, to serve my country."
He asks those questions today.
"What's really concerning me today, some of those same issues we took on over 50 years ago, we're battling with now," he said.
Craig came to Muskogee in October 2011. He now finds ways to make that oath come true through community involvement. He is a lifetime member of NAACP, Disabled American Veterans and the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He serves on the City of Muskogee Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the city's facility board. He has served on the city's street board.
"I have the opportunity to give my opinion in issues concerning the city, whether it's the streets, or whether it's parks and recreation, facilities around town," he said.
Marching with
Dr. King in 1963
Samuel R. Craig's teenage involvement with the NAACP Youth Council brought him to King's March on Washington in 1963.
"Oklahoma City was the number one youth council in the country because of our sit-in demonstrations and that had taken hold," he said.
In late 1962 NAACP youth councils were encouraged to join King's March on Washington, set for 1963. Craig recalled washing cars and calling on the community to raise money.
The March occurred Aug. 28, 1963, as Craig began his senior year at Douglass High School.
"It was kind of a holistic scene, as far as the eye could see, we saw Black people. Being from little Oklahoma that was new to me," he said. "Buses were lined up for miles and miles. Celebrities, people you never thought you'd see."
However, King's words did not have that much of an immediate impact.
"It was more of a growing sensation in me," he said. "The first time I heard it, I was excited as a young person, but as time went on, and I felt in my heart, the significance of what we had done, and what I heard, and what the benefits were began to swell in me as I grew older."
Devoting time
helping the city
Craig said community involvement is important to him.
He said the highlight of more than five years on the city's streets board was pushing the initiative to allocate street improvement funds in each quadrant of the city.
Listening was a key part of is work.
"We took complaints from the citizens and turned it over to the streets group, and and they'd fix it right away," he said, praising street crews.
Craig said one of the most pleasing parts of being on the facilities board is the way Muskogee Civic Center General Manager John Cruz is "bringing in different talents and different programs."
"He's brought in several acts, several programs, several groups," Craig said. "And the same way with Roxy. They initiated several programs and movies for people to see."
The board also is seeking ways to bring back summer athletics for youth, he said.
Craig feels he's serving by giving his input.
"And then take the concern that the citizens bring to me and take them to different boards, and see some action one way or the other," he said.
Drawing strength
from his faith
Craig's faith has been spurred by tragedy.
He recalled a promise he made when his father's health began deteriorating.
"I promised God that if he would let Dad live another year, I'd go into the ministry," he said, recalling that his father died in 1987, a year after that promise.
He served as hospice chaplain in Lawton.
"When you're a hospice chaplain and you deal with people who who know they're getting ready to leave this earth, and they know you know, you have to develop a relationship with them to even talk about it," Craig said. "I found that very fascinating.
Craig also was a chaplain during the April 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing, serving on teams that notified families when a victim was identified.
"Some of those sights were worse than what I saw in Vietnam," he said. "I saw arms. I saw a person, I don't know if it was a man or a woman crushed between two cars. There was so much heat, it infused bumpers on cars. It was total devastation."
Such traumas actually strengthen his faith, he said.
"I believe, and I have come to experience the fact that when tragedy comes upon us, we have to hold on to something we believe in," he said. "When tragedy happens around us, if we can't generate any hope for tomorrow, we're lost."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Transferred here. I left Lawton, and I retired to stay."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Muskogee is quiet and you can get anywhere you want to in 15 minutes. Tulsa's right up the road. I like the atmosphere that everybody has something to do. Citizens are involved in their city and government. Muskogee's always trying to better itself."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Not to lose focus on what they're trying to do now. Not to allow the attitude of our surrounding cities and state interfere with our focus. We're on the right track."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My frat brother Mr. Cedric Johnson, his professional demeanor, the way he welcomed me and introduced me to other Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Meeting and marrying my wife. She was a retired widow. I had retired. Being the character that she is, and the admiration the people had for her, along with her professionalism drew me to her. We got married in June of 2020. We went to get our shots together."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I'm involved with my family. We're getting ready to start a business."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"If a person wants peace and quiet and interested in progress, if a person is trying to get out of the humdrum of society, then Muskogee is the place. The people are fantastic. Government is involved with the people."
MEET Samuel R. Craig
AGE: 75.
HOMETOWN: Oklahoma City.
EDUCATION: Douglass High School, Oklahoma City, 1964; Langston University. Rose State.
MILITARY SERVICE: U.S Air Force.
PROFESSION: "Retired pastor, because you never stop being a minister."
FAMILY: Wife, Perline Boyattia-Craig; One son, one daughter, one deceased daughter; granddaughter; great-grandson.
CHURCH: Flipper Chapel AME Church.
HOBBIES: Fishing, movies, church gatherings, Bible study. Published author.
