Bridgette "Honey B" Craine said her poetry name is fitting.
"A friend of mine gave it to me because my first name is Bridgette," she said. "They took the B off of Bridgette and Honey because of my sweet personality — Getting along with people and loving life."
She said she began writing poetry when she was 8. That was the year her beloved grandmother died. She said she needed to get her feelings about that on paper.
"It was a mixture of that and being bullied at school," Craine recalled. "I wasn't very confrontational, but I had to do something to get it out. It was eating me up inside. So I'd write it out as soon as I got it."
Craine said she also wrote because she didn't trust people.
"I could write, put my entire soul on the paper and it would just let me release," she said. "It was my release. Conversing with the paper."
She said other poets didn't influence her as a child. Later, she began reading Maya Angelou.
"Once I discovered Maya Angelou, it was like I wanted to do what she’s doing because it’s working for her," Craine said. "She’s prominent people I can remember. People actually listened to her."
Craine said poetry is both a written and spoken art.
“On my down time, I listen to poets on YouTube,” she said, marveling that a poet, Amanda Gorman, was featured at President Joe Biden's inauguration.
"That let you know that poetry is alive and well for it to be at the White House," she said.
Craine has had her poetry published in books which are available at the Muskogee and Fort Gibson public libraries. She has recited her poems at Muskogee's recent Mr. and Miss Dream Pageant, as well as at Tulsa's Juneteenth observance in 2021.
Poetry a way
to share feelings
Bridgette "Honey B" Craine says her poetry reflects many aspects of her life.
"How I love life, how I disagreed with some things, how some things are challenging to me, just life in general," she said. "All the way around, from the sweetness to the bitterness."
She said she seeks to be transparent in her works, "so people can relate to them."
Craine said that, most often, the feeling must come before she writes.
“That’s how I get my feelings out, through my poetry,” she said, adding that she’s written poems on the back of receipts, on the back of work paperwork, numerous notebooks. She said she's written in crayon.
“Sometimes, I’ll text myself,” she said. “If I have my phone handy, I’ll text myself what I’m going to write about and when I get home, I put the text message up and just add to it, start memorizing it.”
Craine said she wants her poems to keep people intrigued.
"I want you to feel what I'm saying and remember it," she said. "My motto is 'Write it out until it's right out.' That's what I always tell people. Don't bottle things inside, let it go. Next time, it could be someone else who's set free."
Music adds to life's fun
Craine likes to Zumba and bicycle to music.
She said she began doing Zumba in 2017 after her mother and best friend passed away.
"Since then, I lost about 70 pounds dancing," she said. "Dancing is also therapeutic for me, it lets me express myself. It keeps my health intact, keeps my mood intact. You're not working out because you're dancing."
Zumba involves moving to the beats of reggae, salsa, hip hop, pop music.
"You do stretches to them," Craine said. "You are stretching every muscle, every fiber of your being. And you don't even know you're doing it because you have so much fun. You feel so much better."
Craine likes hitting the trails and streets on her bike because it gets her into nature.
"You feel different than when you're in your car," she said. "You hear the birds singing, you get the wind whistling past your ear, you get that breeze in your face. It's like a bubble of nature."
She listens to music while she rides.
"I like soul. I like a little classical, smooth jazz, some hip hop," she said. "Christian rap, opera. Those genres. I put them on Pandora. I don't discriminate with music."
Becoming a
fan of running
Craine ran an especially colorful 5-K at Tulsa’s Black Light Run last year.
“Everything glows in the dark,” she said. “They hit you with a powder that glows in the dark.”
She said she got introduced to the run through her gym.
“Basically, you show up at this race track, where they do drag races, and they glow in the dark,” she said.
The run takes about an hour and begins after dark. She said she wore a black T-shirt and ran while people threw colorful fluorescent powder on her.
She recalled being mesmerized when she started her first run.
“I forgot we were working out, You see these people with their babies on their backs."
At the end, participants get to throw fluorescent powder, as well.
Craine said she likes running at night.
“I enjoy it better because the sun is not out beating on me,” she said. “It seems like more people come out and run at night because you can just let loose and run wild. In the daytime, people get shy. People my size, they don’t want people looking at your body.”
However, Craine did get a shot at promoting the run.
“My picture actually is on the website as a promotional photo of families,” she said. “We have my nephew in a stroller. We have about 10 of us there. We were all just covered in all this glow-in-the-dark stuff.”
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born and raised here, and what keeps me here is definitely the community. It's a family."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The people. I am a people person and the people keep me here. If I move, I would miss them."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"We still have a lot of growing to do as far as entertainment, like Tulsa. We would definitely have to increase the entertainment we have around here. The kids are the next generation coming up and we have to bring something here that will keep them intrigued."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"A collection of people. I was connected with Muskogee Soul Searchers, a poetry group here in the Muskogee area. They helped me express myself more. That group has helped me grow, expressing myself and being free with that. Free with expressions."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I have some great memories here. Actually being part of the 5Ks at First Baptist Church. When I was finishing the 5K, the whole audience cried with me, they surrounded me at that last little bit because my legs were done. They were noodles. And there were about 100 people crying and yelling for me 'Go Honey B!'"
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Writing poetry, riding my bike, Zumba. I like to try new dishes and recipes. I like to cook a little bit. I like to travel. I like to go to the Gathering Place, go to fine dining places. I like to explore nature."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Beautiful. Unique. Spontaneous. Loving. Fun. Frugal, the city budget has to be frugal in my eyes. Diverse."
MEET Bridgette Craine
AGE: 34.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Cherokee Elementary, West Middle School, 7th and 8th Grade Center, Muskogee High, 2005.
PROFESSION: Nursing Assistant, Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
FAMILY: Five sisters, three brothers.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church, Muskogee.
HOBBIES: "I love to create, whether it's art, with coloring and painting or with poetry, writing. Riding my bike. Zumba, I do a lot of dancing."
