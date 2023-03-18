Gigi Webb finds many ways to be creative, whether it's photographing, painting, cooking, or updating her century-old house.
"I consider myself a photographic artist," she said. "I don’t just go around and take pictures. I really try to create a story with my work."
Webb recalled learning from her parents.
Her father shot photographs as a hobby, she said. "I learned to shoot pictures on an old fashioned camera."
She said she learned to cook from her mother, who also was an artist.
"One of those that think of stuff and it just flows out of her arm and onto the medium," Webb said. "She could paint anything."
Webb and her husband lived for many years on an alfalfa farm along the Washita River.
“I like the surreal things, so I started taking pictures of all kinds of crazy stuff,” she said.
Those photos included rusting old plows, moving cattle, looming grain elevators. Her photos won awards over the years.
Webb recalled her reaction when her sister moved into a blue house in Muskogee’s Founders Place area a few years ago.
“I thought, 'I can’t believe you’re moving to Muskogee,'” she said.
Then she saw a colonial house across from her sister’s and fell in love with it. The house was built around 1924 by a member of the Rooney family that established Manhattan Construction, Webb said.
The Webbs moved into the house in June 2021 and are slowly making updates.
“My other sister also moved here, so all three of us live within a circle,” she said.
Gigi Webb lost no time getting involved with Muskogee. She became a nurse at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, joined Founders’ Place organization and the Muskogee Art Guild.
"I like the art community here, the historic community here,” she said. "My perspective of Muskogee has changed.”
Changing to
digital photos
Gigi Webb said she avoided using digital cameras for as long as she could.
"I always shot 35 millimeter. I had a Minolta, then I had a little Canon," she said. "You could never get the quality that you could get on film."
Or so she thought.
"I started doing the research on everything there was to learn about digital — the computers, the sensors, how it compared to film," she said. "Then Canon came out with a camera that had a processor that could handle the most data and fastest data."
She said she later learned to fine tune her photos through such programs as Photoshop.
Webb says she seeks to tell a story with her photographs.
For example, she took a photo of Main Street in Maysville, then inserted a looming shadow of a big box store and mountains in the background.
She recalled Otoe-Missouria dancers she photographed in 2009 and 2010 near Ponca City.
"With the dancers, I really wanted to show the art work of the regalia and the art work of the dance," she said. "So I needed to have a lot of motion. I wanted you to see the motion of the dance, and the color, the intricateness of the regalia itself. It is so beautiful."
Watercolors a
favorite medium
Webb said watercolor helps her step away from the realism and detail involved with photographic art.
She said she wants to "be more abstract and not be perfect and not detail-oriented."
Examples of her abstract art include flowers blending into the sky and a Christmas tree with lines for branches.
Webb paints in a basement studio.
"By the time I get down here, it's already in my head what I want to do, and I just sit down here and do it," she said.
She said she has given a lot of her art away and has done pencil drawings of friends' pets.
Webb said she tried acrylic and colored pencil work, but prefers watercolor. Watercolor is faster, she said.
"It's the way the colors just flow out onto the paper," she said. "You think you know what you're going to get, but you don't know. Then you get what you get. You're surprised and think, 'that's really neat.'"
She said the best thing she learned from her mother is "just paint."
"Don't worry about what other people say or do," she said. "Just go paint."
Learning variety
of cooking techniques
Webb said she approaches her cooking the same way she approaches her photography and art.
"I'll see something, or I'll do something and I'll think, 'That would really be good,'" she said. "And then, I do my research, figure out what it is I'm gonna do, then I'll start reading the recipes. Then I close the books and just go to the kitchen and cook."
Travel has inspired much of Webb's cooking. She recalled learning to cook German food while stationed overseas and Arabian food when her husband worked in Saudi Arabia.
"Some Thai nurses came and worked at the hospital, so I met a lot of them and learned to cook Thai," she said.
Slow cooking is the key to cooking good German food, she said.
"Slow braising with lots of good sausage," she said. "They do a lot of different types of gravy, mushroom gravy, sour cream gravy."
She said she loved Arabic street food, such as chicken on a stick and naan bread covered with cheese.
Thai cooking — like any Asian cooking — is challenging but satisfying, Webb said.
"You just have such complex flavors coming together," she said. "And when you get the balance right, it's really yummy."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My family. I wanted to be close to my sisters, and as we get older in age, we wanted to be together. When we sold the farm, we could go anywhere. I said I wanted to be with my sisters."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the slow pace. It's so quiet. People are so friendly, and they don't get in a hurry about anything, and I love that. It's large enough to enjoy that big city shopping and availability, but we're still small."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I like all the arts and the festivals they have here. I like it like it is. I like that we have the old restaurants in town that have been around a while, and we have the new ones. I think, just keep going on that path. Keep the old places intact and keep bringing in the new."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"One person who has been very supportive me and helped me in this position has been Melony Carey, with the Founders' group. Her and Russell Sain and Camille Sain have all been very supportive of me when I needed anything, helping me out on what I needed to get done."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"When I first came, the Art Guild had an art show at the Civic Center. I hadn't done one in a while. I went and helped set up. I entered some of my work. I got so much recognition. It inspired me to get back moving with the art. I really enjoyed being there. The Art Guild really does a top-notch job."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Cook, art. One of my goals this year is to go out and see the world. I want to go places. I want to go see Green Country. I haven't been to Lake Tenkiller and checked out the hiking."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Small town with a big attitude."
MEET Gigi Webb
AGE: 62.
HOMETOWN: Ponca City. "I've lived all over the world, but Oklahoma is my home."
EDUCATION: Ponca City High School, 1977; University of Maryland, Bachelor's degree in business management; U.S. Army Academy in health services, vocational nursing; Bachelor of Science in Nursing, University of Oklahoma.
MILITARY SERVICE: U.S Army and reserves, 1980 to 1986.
PROFESSION: Nurse, Saint Francis Hospital, Muskogee.
FAMILY: Husband, James Ray; daughter.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Catholic.
HOBBIES: Photography, watercolor, pencil work, gardening, cooking.
