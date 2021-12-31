Theater choreographer and dance teacher Angelina Cummings has a confession: "I'm not your typical dancer."
"Most people start dance at ages 3, 4 or 5 years old," she said. "I did not start my technical dance training until I was in college at NSU."
Cummings said that, until college, she played French horn in the high school band. She also was part of a dance team she compared to a pom squad.
She said she took her first ballet technique class at Northeastern State University.
"That's when I was first introduced to modern dance," she said. "I fell in love with modern dance and auditioned for the dance company at NSU, which was Go Vertigo."
She said she began teaching dance after her two sons were born. She now teaches at Showbiz Dance in Muskogee each Wednesday and Raise the Barre dance in Tulsa each Thursday. She teaches girls from ages 11 to 18.
"I never thought I would enjoy teaching as much as I do," she said. "Since I have two boys who are those ages, 16 and 18, I feel like I can communicate with them a little easier.”
She got involved with Muskogee Little Theatre in 2010. She met Jim Blair, a musician and president of Muskogee Medical Foundation, while they auditioned for the 2013 MLT production "The Buddy Holly Story."
Blair later hired Cummings at the Muskogee Medical Foundation.
As executive assistant for the Foundation, Cummings helps the foundation award small grants for area health care needs. She works on the Foundation's Boo on the Flu drive-thru immunization clinic and Momma C's Soul Food Christmas Dinner each year.
"The Christmas dinner is one of my favorite things to do every year," she said. "It benefits anyone and everyone and it gets so many community people involved."
Getting comfortable
with choreography
Angelina Cummings recalled feeling a lack of confidence choreographing her first Muskogee Little Theatre show, "Little Shop of Horrors" in 2010.
"I had not choreographed anything on that scale before, and I was not sure I could do it," she said. "After that first show, it was really nice to get such positive feedback from the audience and from the production crew."
She has choreographed a number of plays since, including the most recent one "Christmas Story, the Musical."
Cummings said she typically starts choreographing a few weeks before the show's rehearsal.
"The larger the show, the more time I need," she said, adding that "Elf" and "The Addams Family" were her largest shows so far."
"There were eight dances in 'The Addams Family,'" she said. "Ranging from ballet to jazz. The only thing that wasn't in 'The Addams Family' was tap. But 'Elf (the Musical)' did have tap. 'Elf' was probably the most fun I had choreographing the show.'
She said she first gets familiar with the show's music.
"Typically, that will spur an idea," she said. "If I get stuck, I look elsewhere for ideas, then my creative brain will go in a whole other direction. I will talk to some friends and bounce ideas off them."
Juggling ages,
dance levels
Cummings teaches a variety of dance to her classes — ballet, jazz, Bob Fosse style jazz and tap. She also has taught modern dance
She said she faces a challenge teaching "so many different ages and so many different levels."
"Sometimes those levels are all put in together," she said. "You can have a class of girls who are the same age, but different levels of dance experience. It is a challenge to break down technique and teach choreography so everybody can learn it."
Cummings said she loves a good challenge.
For example, she said she always has students with the mindset that they think they know more than they do.
"So I'm always searching for ways to break things down and make it where they can understand and break them of that mindset," she said. "And help them as people, not only as dancers."
She said she sometimes has to break the class into sections.
"If I'm doing a combination that has leaps and turns in it, I can do two different levels and have the beginners do a less advanced level," she said. "I can also flip it and have the more advanced girls do more advanced techniques."
Using talents
to create for others
Cummings traces her interest in crafting to her mother and grandmother.
"I remember as a kid, when I'd go to my grandpa's house, my mom would always pull clothing from my grandma's closet that she had made for her," she said. "My mom made clothing for me, as well, when I was in elementary school."
She now sews blankets and makes jewelry for others.
"Typically, when I do any kind of craftwork, whether it's creating pillows or blankets for someone, or jewelry making, I tend to do it and make it as a gift," Cummings said.
Cummings did make a couple of pillows for her office.
"I'm a very cool, go with the flow person and I love the Bohemian vibe," she said. "So I decided I'm just going to make these and throw them on the floor, so when I need a break from my computer for a minute, that's what I do."
She said crafting relaxes her and helps her feel closer to her mother, who died in 2010.
However, Cummings said she doesn't spend as much time crafting as she would like.
"In an ideal world, I'd spend all weekend if I could," she said. "If I had a free weekend, I'd probably spend the whole weekend jewelry making and making anything for anybody."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I have lived here so long I am a true Okie. It was in 2004 when we moved here. I met Tommy at Northeastern. I was in the dance department and he was in the theater department. We kind of became inseparable. We had our boys and moved here. He had his family here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Community. There's a real sense of togetherness here that I really love. It's a small-knit community and I feel strongly about raising my boys in that type of community."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If more people worked together to make Muskogee cohesive. There's a lot of good, talented people here with a lot of good ideas. I think we need a little more cohesion."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Jim Blair. He was the most positive, optimistic person I ever met. He never met a challenge that he didn't face without laughter and positivity. The best thing I cherished about him was his childish enthusiasm."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"When I get recognized offstage for being in an MLT production. It's probably some of the most memorable moments. It's always someone different who recognizes me. Because I play so many different characters, I always look so different, people are never sure it's me or not."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Relax. I am so incredibly busy between work, teaching at two dance studios and choreographing for MLT and raising two sons, when I have some down time, I just sit at home with a cup of coffee and completely unwind."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Small community with a big heart."
MEET Angelina Cummings
AGE: 39.
HOMETOWN: Fort Smith, Arkansas.
EDUCATION: Northside High School, Fort Smith, 2000; Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Executive assistant for Muskogee Medical Center Authority and Muskogee Medical Foundation.
FAMILY: Husband, Tommy; Sons, Thomas and Tyler.
HOBBIES: Teaching dance, choreographing for Muskogee Little Theatre, crafts, sewing, making jewelry.
