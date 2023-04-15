Muskogee urologist Dr. Jewell Daniels recalled seeing a prophetic sign when he first came to Muskogee.
"One of the first things I remember, when I first came I got lost," he said. "I came down the highway and missed the exit to 69. When I came in, there was a sign that said 'God First.' That kind of hit my heart right then. I knew this would be a special place to be."
Heeding that sign was one example of how Daniels seeks to live.
"There are certain things that lead you certain ways, you have no way of knowing that it would lead you in the right direction," he said. "When a door opens, I believe in stepping inside and checking it out."
Daniels has stepped through many open doors. He said he first wanted to be a dentist and even had a scholarship at Ohio State University. However, a chance to attend medical school at Howard University, a historic Black research institution, beckoned.
"I started building up that I wanted to be a physician, it got more enticing," he said. "I got my training in the U.S. Army...became a first lieutenant my school second year in med school."
He did his residency at a veterans hospital in San Francisco and his internship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
“I call it the Harvard School of the Army," Daniels said. "Everybody wants to go there because you get the best education. I was very fortunate to do that."
Daniels came to Muskogee after serving a hospital in New Jersey. He now operates Advance Urology and Wellness Center on West Okmulgee Avenue.
He spends his spare time gardening and landscaping his five-acre property. He also works with organizations to help the community.
Now in his 70s, Daniels said he plans to keep practicing until he's at least 90.
"As long as I feel good, I’ll be practicing, maybe in a different way," he said. "I probably won’t be doing surgery. I’ll be providing health care to the community by encouraging younger physicians to locate here and practice."
Honoring those who serve
Jewell Daniels seeks to make his urology practice as accommodating as possible.
He credits his employees with helping to make it so.
"I have the greatest employees in the world," he said.
His spacious waiting room features a salt water aquarium and a big screen TV.
It also has a Wall of Honor where patients who are veterans may post their photos.
"I want to honor all my veterans," he said. "Any patient who comes in, we put their picture up."
The photos show retired veterans, men and women in uniform, men and women during their deployment.
Patients whose family members were veterans and have passed away may put those photos on the wall, he said.
Daniels is working with architects on designing an outpatient surgery center at his office.
"That helps deliver care so patients won’t have to go to the hospital,” he said. “Hopefully within the next year, we’ll get started on it.”
Taking pride in his veggies
Daniels keeps himself in good health, partly by growing his own produce.
His vegetable garden includes tomatoes, beans, beets, lettuce, cucumbers, squash. He said squash and cucumbers are most challenging because of all the stinkbugs.
"They love those vegetables; you have to mind your Ps and Qs to get them before the bugs get them," he said. "I try to stay natural because I don't like to put pesticides on them. I use kind of an oil that has kind of a soap in it, and it's natural. They don't like that. But they're fast. You get out there one day and see your squash and come back two days later and they got it."
Tomatoes are the most rewarding to grow.
"I have a variety," he said. "I have the cherry. The beefsteak, the big ones. We can them. I have family that does that."
He also has some young fruit trees — two each of cherry, pear, apple and peach.
"What's disappointing is that in the last two years, once the fruit trees bloomed, they got frost, so there's hardly any fruit bearing," he said. "Hopefully, this year will be better because we haven't had a big frost this year, so far."
Daniels said he loves cooking what he produces.
"I won't call it a hobby, but I do take care of myself," he said.
Help[ing others help Muskogee
Daniels has long worked with fraternities or other groups to help Muskogee.
"Ever since I arrived here, I decided that with my being taken in by the community, I wanted to give back," he said. "Mainly it has been projects involved with delivering joy and food to the community, like on Halloween give out candy, and during the holidays give to the less fortunate in our community."
He recalled how Dr. Chandler, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, began teaming him with fraternity members on various projects.
Daniels has worked with the Alphas on food distributions. He said he pays for the food, which fraternity members distribute.
"They're kind of my brain trust and worker bees, when I get them together," he said. "By doing it together, we've been able to grow over the years. We started out just giving to local churches."
The distributions grew large enough to necessitate a move to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, he said.
"For the last two years, it's been growing at that program, too," he said.
Daniels said he appreciates how "worker bees" help him help the community.
"I love them. I can't do it without them," he said. "It's easier to delegate stuff to get done and trust the people who you put a lot of faith into. They never failed me yet."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Dr. Jesse Chandler Sr. was a general practitioner here for 50 years. His son and I went to medical school together. When I decided I wanted to come to a smaller city, I started looking around and Muskogee came on the map. I talked with Jesse Chandler Sr. and said I wanted to start over."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Friendliness, small town, space to spread your wings instead of being in a town like Newark where they're piled on top of each other. Also the cost of living."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"We need to have better health delivery in this community. We do not have enough private care physicians. It would give patients more variety, it also would lower the cost, too."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Dr. Chandler. He had been here. He had been a pioneer as a physician here. He was on the board of the Muskogee regional health center. He was a lightning rod for getting me started here in this area."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being able to build my own building. I built it from the ground up. We razed a church and put a building here in 2013."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Gardening, landscape architecting on my own property. I love to read and I love to give back to my own community."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a friendly place to be. It's God fearing. I like the people who work with me and help with my idea of helping people who are less fortunate than ourselves."
MEET Dr. Jewell Daniels
AGE: 73.
HOMETOWN: Dayton, Ohio.
EDUCATION: Dunbar High School, Dayton; University of Dayton; Howard University Medical School.
MILITARY SERVICE: U.S. Army discharged as a major, 1973-1982.
PROFESSION: Urologist.
FAMILY: Four sons.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Baptist.
HOBBIES: Reading, gardening, landscaping,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.