Okie from Muskogee: Embry influenced by family

Dominique Embry, co-owner of Momma C's Soul Food Kitchen, grew up with a yearning to serve.
She attributes that desire to her grandmother, the late community leader Cassandra Gaines.
"She was a big person on serving and giving back to the community," Embry said. "She didn’t do anything for fame or to get recognized. She just did it out of the kindness of her heart. She was also an entrepreneur. She had Momma C’s Cookbook, Momma C’s in a jar. She did the Black Town tours. She was also a travel agent, so she had a lot of hats."
Embry recalled traveling with her grandmother, who also was manager of Muskogee Civic Center.
"My grandma took me everywhere. She loved to travel," Embry said. "She did some things with Magic Johnson. I got to meet a lot of well-known people, a lot of successful people."
Embry said Gaines dreamed of someday running a restaurant, a dream she, herself, didn't share.
"The only time I’d cook was when I was visiting my dad in California, and that would be sweets," she said.
At Muskogee High, Embry was vice president of DECA and president of the African American Heritage Club. As a senior, she tallied the most volunteer hours through the MHS Rougher 300 program.
"My junior year, I volunteered at the city hall purchasing department," she said.
Embry got a taste of the restaurant business by working a few weeks at a Waffle House. She later worked a few months at Sweet N Sassy Cafe.
After Gaines died in 2016, Embry and her mother, Aanje Wilkerson, fulfilled Gaines' dream by opening Momma C's in 2018.
Within two years, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But that didn't stop Embry and Wilkerson.
"We started carry-out back in March, before the governor started the first phase" of the shut-down, Embry said. The restaurant remains carry-out only.
Learning to run a restaurant
Dominique Embry said keeping the restaurant going for three years has taken time, effort and sacrifice.
"I did miss out on my nephew's or niece's birthday parties, but they know that I do have a business, so they understand," she said. "In order for something to succeed, you have to sacrifice."
Embry has found herself doing all jobs at the restaurant.
"I cook, I prep, I serve," she said. "You could see me one minute running someone's order out to the car or the next minute helping my cook put down some food so we won't be crowded."
The hours are nonstop, she said.
The biggest challenge has been learning the restaurant business.
"I got books and watched videos on new techniques on how to keep your business running," she said.
She said rewards come when she sees customers smile or hear their compliments. She likes cooking peach cobbler best.
"We cook our food with love. It's something we love to do," she said. "You can take the recipe in my grandma's cookbook, and if someone just makes it and doesn't make it with love it won't taste the same."
Helping feed the community
When the restaurant closes each afternoon, Embry and her staff feed homebound seniors.
"This is a contract we have through the City of Muskogee Foundation," Embry said. "They reached out to different people for cooking for different seniors they have who can't get out or don't have the income — low income or some who can't get out of the house."
She said they serve an average of 76 meals a day.
"We call it Momma C's Meals on the Go," Embry said. "They get a set menu each day, and they have a different meal."
Embry said her mother plans all the meals.
"Me and Miss Debbie do all the prepping and cooking," Embry said.
Embry said she starts cooking around 9 a.m., and packages the meals into containers around 1:45 or 2 p.m.
She also has one of the routes taking food to seniors' homes. Embry said she develops relationships with those she helps.
"I love meeting the older people," she said. "I can tell when someone is not home. I have this one couple, if I don't hear their dog barking, they're not home. Some people, I'll come back and deliver their meal, just to make sure they have something to eat."
Inspiring others through Facebook
Embry devotes Monday evenings to inspiration. At 8 p.m. Mondays, she goes live on her Facebook page to spread inspiration.
"I just give words of encouragement and give people different ways we can live the Christ life," she said.
She began Aug. 24, a meaningful date.
"Eight means a new beginning, so when I started my podcast it was a new beginning for me," she said. "The number 24 represents my favorite number. I was born on the 24th of April. And my favorite basketball player, who passed away, Kobe Bryant."
She said she felt a need to encourage people this year.
"This year, people have lost family members, businesses are closing, jobs," she said. "But we have to keep our faith in God and know to know he is doing stuff right on time."
She said she sometimes studies and writes out her message. Other times, she said, she just goes with the flow.
Embry said she sometimes checks to see how many people listen. But numbers aren't what she's seeking.
"I'd rather reach one person than have people just listen and it doesn't do any good," she said.
Q & A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I left in 2014, went to UCO, moved to Edmond. Then my grandmother passed in 2016, and one of her dreams was to have a restaurant, a little tea room where people could come to eat."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The community. All of our customers are like family. Even though they're our customers, we treat them like family. They come in, they refer people to us. They donate to our community dinners. It's like a family. The community looks out for each other."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Change. With small businesses. People don't realize small businesses need the support, during this time more than ever. Helping entrepreneurs. A lot of people have dreams of starting a business, but they don't have the knowledge or understanding of how to start a businesses. So, maybe some classes to help people. Then we can keep everything back into the community."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My grandmother, Cassandra Gaines, she did a lot for the community when she was here. She wanted to bring change. She wanted to show Muskogee something that was in bigger cities. She had a big impact on why I'm still here and why I am an Okie from Muskogee."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"When my grandmother was manager of the Civic Center, I got to got to a lot of events. When she did the rodeo at the fairgrounds or the Martin Luther King Parade, when she did things for the community and exposed me to new things."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"My spare time is Momma C's. I spend my time at the restaurant, thinking of ways. I take virtual classes online on how to bake doughnuts or different types of cinnamon rolls."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is a place I call home, full of family, love and support."
MEET Dominique Embry
AGE: 25.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Ben Franklin Science Academy, Cherokee Elementary, Sadler Arts Academy, Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee High School class of 2014, University of Central Oklahoma.
PROFESSION: Co-owner of Momma C's Soul Food Kitchen.
FAMILY: Mother, Aanje Wilkerson; two brothers; three sisters.
CHURCH: Praise Center Family Church.
HOBBIES: Reading, spending time with family, baking.
